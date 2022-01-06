Michael Chioldi to Sing the Title Role in Upcoming RIGOLETTO Performances

Michael Chioldi will sing the title role in the next two performances of Verdi's Rigoletto, replacing Quinn Kelsey, who will return for the January 15 performance. Chioldi sang the role in the January 4 performance.

The Met's new production of Rigoletto, which opened on New Year's Eve, is directed by Bartlett Sher, and conducted by Daniele Rustioni. The cast also includes Rosa Feola as Gilda, and Piotr Beczała as the Duke.

Remaining performances are January 7, 11, 15, 19, 22, 25 and 29. The January 29 performance will be transmitted live to cinemas around the world as part of the The Met: Live in HD series. The production will return for a second run May 28-June 11.

For further information, please visit metopera.org.