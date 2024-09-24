Met Opera's Richard Bernstein Joins Cast Of Divaria Opera's MADAME BUTTERFLY: AN ADAPTATION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts have announced the addition of Richard Bernstein to the cast of Divaria Productions Opera Company's performance of MADAME BUTTERFLY: AN ADAPTATION on October 19th at 8 pm.

Richard Bernstein, who played the role of the Bonze in the METROPOLITAN OPERA'S production Bay Street Theater brought you in our Met HD series last year, will be playing the SAME ROLE live on stage, one night only! He has performed more than 500 performances at the Met.

Arguably one of the most popular operas in existence, Puccini's MADAME BUTTERFLY is the story of a woman caught between two worlds who meets a tragic end. It explores the emotions of polarity, the tension between East and West, love and lust, trust and betrayal, family connection, and isolation. In this 100th anniversary of Puccini's death, Divaria is thrilled to present a multi-disciplinary adaptation of Madame Butterfly featuring an extremely talented international cast including Metropolitan Opera tenor and Grammy Award Winner Errin Brooks as Pinkerton, Michael Nansel as Sharpless, Anna Tonna as Suzuki, John Easterlin, met performer and a five-time Grammy Award recipient as Goro, and Ashley Galvani Bell in the title role but also gifted local artists including members of Suffolk Symphonic Choir. This production, directed by Bay Street favorite J.A. Diaz with Musical Director and Pianist Sergio Martinez Zangroniz (Bios), will explore the historical context behind this work and America's influence in late-19th century Japan.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at the Bay Street Theater Box office from 11 AM-5 PM Tuesdays through Sundays or by calling the Box Office at 631.725.9500, or 24/7 online at BayStreet.org.

