Majestic Academy Presents ANASTASIA: Youth Edition, March 22-24

The Majestic Academy of dramatic arts will present Anastasia The Musical: Youth Edition on March 22-24, 2024! Anastasia includes a book by famed playwright Terrence McNally and a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

About the show:

Her past is a mystery. Her future is an adventure. Anastasia: The Musical is the spectacular new musical about discovering who you are and defining who you're meant to be. From Tony winners Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, creators of such Broadway classics as Ragtime and Once On This Island, this dazzling show transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.

Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

Majestic's production stars children and teens of The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts under the Direction of Collette Foley with Musical Assistance by A. Robert Dionne.

Tickets

Anastasia: Youth Edition will play on Friday, March 22 at 7pm, Saturday, March 23 at 2pm & 7pm and Sunday, March 24 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House located at 29 West Broadway, Derry, NH. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors 65 and above, and $12 for youth 17 and under.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization.