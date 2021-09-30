Madison Opera Returns To The Stage With Donizetti's LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR

Forbidden love, political intrigue, and a soprano gone mad: Madison Opera returns to Overture Hall to open its 61st season with Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor. Performances of this classic Bel Canto work are Friday, November 5 at 8 PM and Sunday, November 7 at 2:30 PM.

Lucia di Lammermoor is set in the highlands of Scotland and tells of Lucia Ashton, who is deeply in love with Edgardo of Ravenswood, whose family are sworn enemies of her clan. Her brother Enrico rips them apart and convinces Lucia to marry another man, but neither the wedding ceremony nor the wedding night go according to plan. Donizetti's extraordinary music culminates in Lucia's 20-minute mad scene, a showpiece for soprano and flute.

Based on Sir Walter Scott's 1819 novel The Bride of Lammermoor, Donizetti's opera premiered in 1835 to moderate acclaim and gradually entered the opera repertoire. In the years since, its dramatic story, fascinating roles, and vocal pyrotechnics have made it a favorite work of both audiences and singers, and one of the most-performed operas in the world.

"Lucia di Lammermoor has everything that makes opera compelling: love, betrayal, anger, and sorrow, with the emotional intensity heightened by Donizetti's music," says Kathryn Smith, Madison Opera's General Director. "It is the perfect piece for our return to live performance. We truly missed the shared connection with our audience and look forward to being back in Overture Hall."

Jeni Houser stars as Lucia in her role debut. The Wisconsin native has sung often with Madison Opera, most recently at Opera in the Park 2019 and in A Little Night Music, as well as in the company's Digital 20/21 Season. She made her Metropolitan Opera debut as the Queen of the Night in The Magic Flute in 2020, a role she has sung to great acclaim across the U.S.

Joining her as Edgardo is Andres Acosta, returning after his heart-breaking portrayal of Timothy Laughlin in Fellow Travelers in 2020. Baritone Troy Cook makes his Madison Opera debut as Lucia's brother Enrico. Kenneth Kellogg plays Raimondo; the bass was part of Madison Opera's Digital 20/21 Season and makes his company stage debut with these performances. Debuting with Madison Opera are Quinn Middleman as Alisa, Tyrese Byrd as Normanno, and Justin Kroll as Arturo.

Fenlon Lamb returns to direct after her critically-lauded Madison Opera debut with La Traviata in 2019. John DeMain conducts, with the Madison Opera Chorus and Madison Symphony Orchestra.

For more information visit www.madisonopera.org.