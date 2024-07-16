Knoxville Opera Unveils 2024-25 Season Featuring LA BOHÈME & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

KNOXVILLE OPERA'S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024-2025 SEASON: SEASON SUBSCRIPTIONS ON SALE JULY 22ND AND SINGLE TICKETS ON SALE AUGUST 12TH

KNOXVILLE, TN, July 16, 2024 - Knoxville Opera is thrilled to announce its sensational 2024-2025 season lineup, combining classic operatic masterpieces with modern, innovative performances.

The main stage season will set sail on October 25 and 27 with Gilbert and Sullivan's comic gem The Pirates of Penzance at the historic Tennessee Theatre. Under the energetic stage direction of Dean Anthony and the musical mastery of conductor Joseph Mechavich, audiences can expect a swashbuckling ride filled with humor, romance, and lyrical brilliance that the whole family will love.

Step into the romantic streets of 19th-century Paris with Puccini's "La bohème." on January 31 and February 2, 2025. Once again led by the creative vision of Dean Anthony and conducted by the distinguished Michelle Rofrano, this beloved opera will weave a tale of love, passion, and heartbreak amidst the bohemian lifestyle of struggling artists. With its soaring melodies and poignant storytelling, you won't want to miss your chance to experience the enduring power of love and art.

On May 14, 16-18, 2025, experience Byron Au Yong and Aaron Jafferis' contemporary "comic-rap-scrap-metal-opera", Stuck Elevator. This unique and impactful theatrical experience co-produced with Knoxville's River and Rail Theatre Company will be directed by Keturah Stickann and conducted by the exceptional Judith Yan.

Knoxville Opera's 2024-2025 season will also include two exciting concerts at the Clayton Center for the Arts. At the top of the season, the "Opera's Greatest Hits" concert will honor the legacy of Maestro Robert Lyall on September 22, 2024. Experience operatic classics from thrilling soloists with full chorus, and orchestra. Knoxville Opera will also join forces with the Oak Ridge Symphony to perform Beethoven's majestic Symphony No. 9 on April 5, 2025.

Knoxville Opera's 2024-2025 season promises to deliver high-caliber productions that will transport attendees. New season subscriptions will be available for purchase on Monday, July 22nd, with single tickets set to go on sale on Monday, August 12th. Visit www.knoxvilleopera.org/tickets or call 865-524-0795 to secure your tickets.

About Knoxville Opera: Knoxville Opera has been the leading producer of professional opera in East Tennessee since 1978. KO's mission is to create vocal and theatrical experiences that entertain, provoke, and console.

Comments