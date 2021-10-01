GOODBYE MR. CHIPS By Gordon Getty An Opera Reimagined For Film to Receive World Premiere

A new opera by Gordon Getty, Goodbye, Mr. Chips, will receive its world premiere-as an opera reimagined for film-on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 4 p.m. (PST).

The public screening, presented by Festival Napa Valley in partnership with the Mill Valley Film Festival, will take place at the California Film Institute's Smith Rafael Film Center's main theater in downtown San Rafael, 1118 4th Street, San Rafael, CA 94901.

Getty's fourth opera is based on the popular 1934 novella Goodbye, Mr. Chips and other stories by James Hilton. This film, directed by Brian Staufenbiel, represents the opera's premiere. Goodbye, Mr. Chips tells the heart-warming story of a teacher at Brookfield, an all-boys English boarding school to which "Chips" dedicates most of his adult life. The opera chronicles Chips' story of love, loss and learning over his decades-long tenure at Brookfield.

The film features Nathan Granner in the titular role of Mr. Chips, Marnie Breckenridge singing Kathie and Linford, Lester Lynch as Merrivale, and Kevin Short as Ralston and Rivers. The orchestra of stellar Bay Area players is conducted by Nicole Paiement. Members of The Young People's Chorus of New York City, conducted by Francisco J. NÃºÃ±ez, represent the boarding school's students.

The premiere was originally planned as a fully-staged, live opera performance, but COVID-19 cancellations gave the team an opportunity to try something new. Rather than put the project on hold, the team reimagined the work as a film. This new medium allowed for seamless storytelling, with Chips moving fluidly between his later life and flashbacks of his early years at Brookfield.

As a result of pandemic safety protocols, the main cast, orchestra, and chorus were all recorded separately. The cast then filmed on a live set in San Francisco, while the boys were captured as projections in New York City, vividly appearing in the film as Chips remembers them.

Advance tickets available October 7 through the Smith Rafael Film Center box office (rafaelfilm.cafilm.org); individual tickets for the screening are $15. For more information, contact Festival Napa Valley, 707-346-5052.