Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Germán E. Alcántara to Replace Davide Luciano in THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO at the Royal Opera House

pixeltracker

Germán E. Alcántara, who recently performed Count Almaviva in The Marriage of Figaro for Stadttheater Klagenfurt made his Royal Opera debut in the 2018/19 Season.

Dec. 17, 2021  
Germán E. Alcántara to Replace Davide Luciano in THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO at the Royal Opera House

Italian baritone Davide Luciano is indisposed and has withdrawn from performing the role of Count Almaviva in all performances of The Marriage of Figaro.

Argentinean baritone and former Jette Parker Young Artist Germán E. Alcántara will replace him.

Germán E. Alcántara, who recently performed Count Almaviva in The Marriage of Figaro for Stadttheater Klagenfurt made his Royal Opera debut in the 2018/19 Season as Dancaïro (Carmen) and has also sung Baron Douphol (La traviata), Wagner (Faust), Dumas (Andrea Chénier) and Moralès (Carmen) for the Company. In the 2019/20 season he reprised his role as Baron Douphol and sang Wagner on tour with the Company to Japan.

For more information visit: https://www.roh.org.uk/


Related Articles View More Opera Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Desi Oakley Photo
Desi Oakley

More Hot Stories For You

  • MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Raises Over 6.2 Million Dollars for Theatrical Organizations
  • BRIGHT STAR Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse in January 2022
  • CHRISTMAS IN MY HEART Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse Beginning Tonight
  • VIDEO: First Look at DISNEY PRINCESS: THE CONCERT Ahead of Spring 2022 Tour