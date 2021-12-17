Germán E. Alcántara to Replace Davide Luciano in THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO at the Royal Opera House

Italian baritone Davide Luciano is indisposed and has withdrawn from performing the role of Count Almaviva in all performances of The Marriage of Figaro.

Argentinean baritone and former Jette Parker Young Artist Germán E. Alcántara will replace him.

Germán E. Alcántara, who recently performed Count Almaviva in The Marriage of Figaro for Stadttheater Klagenfurt made his Royal Opera debut in the 2018/19 Season as Dancaïro (Carmen) and has also sung Baron Douphol (La traviata), Wagner (Faust), Dumas (Andrea Chénier) and Moralès (Carmen) for the Company. In the 2019/20 season he reprised his role as Baron Douphol and sang Wagner on tour with the Company to Japan.

