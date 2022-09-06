Franklin Light Opera Returns With The Best Of Gilbert & Sullivan At The Williamson County Performing Arts Center

Franklin Light Opera Company announces its opening production for the 2022-2023 season: The Best of Gilbert and Sullivan.

Three performances will be held at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park, 112 Everbright Ave, Franklin, TN 37064 on Friday and Saturday, September 9 and 10 at 7:00pm and Sunday, September 11 at 2:00pm. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Williamson County Performing Arts Center website: Box Office | Academy Park or using the direct link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195148®id=52&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bigtickets.com%2Fevents%2Fg%2Fflo-presents-the-best-of-gilbert-sullivan%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Following FLO's successful production of Cinderella last season, the company now invites audiences to enter the topsy-turvy world of Gilbert and Sullivan with a showcase of beloved favorites hosted by Gilbert and Sullivan, themselves. Gilbert and Sullivan's celebrated partnership produced fourteen comic operas which have been performed all over the world since their premiers in the late 1800's. With brilliance ahead of their time, Gilbert and Sullivan pioneered both the American musical and British sketch comedy. Their works have inspired generations of theater audiences with their memorable melodies, clever lyrics and enduring social commentary.

The Best of Gilbert & Sullivan will feature silliness and song from six of their famous light operas: Ruddigore, Patience, HMS Pinafore, The Mikado, The Pirates of Penzance and Gondoliers. The outstanding cast will showcase local talent. Singers Ryan Bede, Lara Butler, Julia Damore, Shawn Davie, Karen Wonder Dumont, Julie Gilbreath, Stephanie Hobbs, Will Lasley, Tyler Saunders and Shelley Auer Schneider will be joined by actors Jon Kieffner as William S. Gilbert, Esquire and Oscar Guevara as Sir Arthur Sullivan. A chamber orchestra will be conducted by Music Director Mark Ring and Susan Weisbarth brings the event to life through her newly penned script and imaginative stage direction. Audiences will find the music of Gilbert and Sullivan to be relatable, satirical, and hilarious. The show is appropriate for all ages.

Newly founded in 2020, Franklin Light Opera's mission is to bring light opera and classic musical theater to Franklin and surrounding communities through transformative theatrical experiences for audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Our community-centered productions, concerts, and educational programs are designed to foster positive relationships and experiences through the performing arts. We are driven by a commitment to quality entertainment and showcasing local artists, serving as a source of "light" within the Franklin community. We encourage local performers and theater enthusiasts to get involved. For more information, or to become a sponsor or donor, please contact info@franklinlightopera.com or see our website: www.franklinlightopera.org. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates. Franklin Light Opera is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization.