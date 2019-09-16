Former Employee of Sony Classical Accuses Placido Domingo of Sexual Harassment, Adding to the Many Accusations

A former employee of Sony Classical, remaining anonymous, has accused Plácido Domingo of sexual harassment. She reported the accusations to Der Spiegel.

In the report, the German woman reffered to by a pseudonym as Sarah Kruse states Domingo hugged her and then kissed her mouth after calling her hotel room after an event for Three Tenors back in February 2001. The woman noted that she had told Domingo many times that she was uninterested before he eventually left the room.

Domingo's representatives were contacted by Der Spiegel and said he had no recollection of the events.

This accusation is another in the series of accusations against Domingo. The American Guild of Musical Artists has stated that these allegations will be further investigated.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





