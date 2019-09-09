Allegations Against Plácido Domingo Being Investigated Further

After multiple women have come forward accusing Plácido Domingo of sexual assault, The American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) has opened its own independent investigation into allegations against the opera star.

"Given the uncertainty surrounding the investigations of our signatory companies, AGMA's internal investigation will not be limited to conduct that occurred at a specific company or at a particular time," said AGMA National Executive Director Len Egert. "Our investigation will also examine the systemic failures within the industry that could have allowed this conduct, if substantiated, to continue unchallenged for decades. In light of the seriousness of the allegations, and the number of AGMA members who may have been affected, we believe this investigation is necessary at this time."

"The health and safety of AGMA Artists is of paramount importance to the Union," said AGMA President Raymond Menard. "Every AGMA Artist has an absolute right to go to work without fear of sexual harassment, discrimination, or assault. As a labor union, it's our job to make sure that our employers keep our members safe at work."

The full statement can be found here.

Christina Scheppelmann, Seattle Opera's Artistic Director, told El Periódico "If any employee [in Washington] would have stated that Plácido was harassing her, action would have been taken immediately," she told . "I have proof that it would have been this way. There was a tenor that was after a chorus member. She was a married woman and she got so sick of his actions that she came to me and told me. I talked to the harasser and the problem was resolved."

