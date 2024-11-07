Florida Grand Opera Presents THE MAGIC FLUTE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Florida Grand Opera has announced that the 2024/2025 season will feature an original production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's The Magic Flute (Die Zauberflöte), conceived and directed by acclaimed stage director Jeffrey Marc Buchman.

This bold new interpretation of Mozart's beloved opera, inspired by the world of fantasy role-playing games, will transport audiences to a fantastical realm where music, imagination, and adventure unite in a dazzling spectacle.

A Fresh Take on a Timeless Classic

Mozart's The Magic Flute has long captivated audiences with its intricate narrative, blending whimsical fantasy with profound themes of love, enlightenment, and moral growth. In this new production, Buchman explores the opera through the eyes of adolescence, where the simple moral certainties of childhood give way to the complex realities of adulthood. Drawing inspiration from role-playing games, Buchman highlights the opera's universal themes of resilience, camaraderie, and self-discovery in an immersive experience.

“Role-playing games and opera both provide profound opportunities for personal exploration and communal experience,” says Buchman. “By blending the fantastical elements of both mediums, we're able to reimagine The Magic Flute as a quest for enlightenment and emotional maturity, inviting audiences of all ages to rediscover this timeless tale through a new lens.”

A Vision Rooted in South Florida

As Florida's oldest arts institution, Florida Grand Opera will continue its mission of bringing opera to the community in fresh and meaningful ways. The FGO production of The Magic Flute is not just about entertainment; it is about providing healing and compassion through music. Conceived right here in South Florida, with sets and costumes crafted in Miami, this original FGO production showcases the talent and dedication of local creatives, including Director Jeffrey Marc Buchman, Costume Designer Camilla Haith, and the remarkable Laura León as the iconic Queen of the Night, all proud natives of the area. It is our responsibility to push the boundaries of storytelling and create experiences that resonate deeply with the South Florida community.

"Bringing Mozart's The Magic Flute to life was not a random choice for us. This production speaks to themes of rebirth, enlightenment, and stepping into another state of awareness—ideals that resonate as deeply in the 21st century as they did in Mozart's time," said Maria Todaro, General Director of Florida Grand Opera. “By leveraging modern technology, with spectacular sets, exquisite costumes, and an extraordinary team of artists, crew, and staff, we've created a production that not only honors the magic of the original but elevates it to match Florida Grand Opera's vision of excellence. This is an extremely unique production, proudly made here in Miami, a city that embraces both tradition and innovation."

Tickets for The Magic Flute are available now. Visit www.FGO.org or call the box office at (800) 741-1010 for more information and to secure your seats.

