Classic Lyric Arts to Present A Celebration Of Mozart's Italian Operas At Bard College

From July 5-10, 2022, Classic Lyric Arts will present four concerts celebrating Mozart's Italian operas, performed by the 2022 artists selected for the institution's annual two-week summer training experience in the Berkshires devoted to mastering the artistry of Mozart's Italian operas.

Executive Director John Viscardi says, "Classic Lyric Arts is an organization that nurtures talent, focuses on the individual artist and creates outstanding performances of classical music. We create an environment where artists can grow and audiences can immerse themselves in the beauty and power of opera and song."

The 2022 Berkshires program faculty includes Artistic Director Glenn Morton, language coach Ennio Brugnolo, performance coach Daniel Isengart, vocal coach Stefano Sarzani, and alumni advisor John Viscardi.

The public performances take place on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 7:00pm; Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 7:00pm; Friday, July 8, 2022 at 7:00pm; and Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 7:00pm; all at Bard College at Simon's Rock. Each will feature selections from Mozart operas, including Le Nozze di Figaro, Don Giovanni, Idomeneo, Cosí fan tutte, and La Clemenza di Tito.

The 2022 Classic Lyric Arts Berkshires artists include vocalists Talar Arslanian, Daniella Brancato, Carson Cook, Bradyn Debysingh, Sofia Durante, Shanti Fowler-Puja, Ncumisa Garishe, Chiyue Huang, Leah Israel, Kevin Jasaitis, Christopher Lau, Xiao Liu, Xingxiang Liu, Yichuan Lyu, Brendon Rapushaj, Daniel Rosenberg, Jihye Seo, Molly Snodgrass, Sophia Strang, and Karina Vartanian; and pianists Hye-Seon Choi, Hannah Comia, Patrick Gallagher, Billie Miller, Piaowen Tian, Shaobai Yuan, and Yue Yuan.

Program Information



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 7:00pm

Bard College at Simon's Rock | 84 Alford Road | Great Barrington, MA 01230

Link: www.classiclyricarts.org/events/2022/7/5/cla-berkshires-summer-serenade

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 7:00pm

Bard College at Simon's Rock | 84 Alford Road | Great Barrington, MA 01230

Link: www.classiclyricarts.org/events/2022/7/6/cla-berkshires-summer-serenade

Friday, July 8, 2022 at 7:00pm

Bard College at Simon's Rock | 84 Alford Road | Great Barrington, MA 01230

Link: www.classiclyricarts.org/events/2022/7/8/cla-berkshires-scenes-of-mozart

Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 7:00pm

Bard College at Simon's Rock | 84 Alford Road | Great Barrington, MA 01230

Link: www.classiclyricarts.org/events/2022/7/9/cla-berkshires-grand-finale

About Classic Lyric Arts

Classic Lyric Arts (CLA) exists to inspire emerging opera singers to develop their craft and artistry through the prism of language, culture, and history. The organization offers immersive, language-based training opportunities with native master teachers of French and Italian classical repertoire, forging a powerful connection to the origins and traditions of opera and song. CLA is a catalyst for exceptional singers to discover their professional and artistic potential, ensuring that opera and song continue to enrich our communities.

Since 2009, CLA has held training programs in France and Italy each summer where promising singers and pianists hone their artistry through performances and professional mentorship. Over the years, CLA has forged a strong cultural presence in France and Italy, where performances draw hundreds of audience members each summer.

In 2021, CLA temporarily moved its operations from Europe to The Darrow School in New Lebanon, NY due to the COVID-19 pandemic, engaging new audiences in New York's Hudson Valley and the Berkshires in western Massachusetts. As workshops in France and Italy return in 2022, CLA is proud to establish a third permanent program in the Berkshires to serve as its training venue in the United States.

Live performance lies at the heart of the organization. Both within the international summer programs and throughout the year, CLA produces a year-long concert series, engaging the community through the power of music and giving young artists the essential performance experience needed to hone their craft as they enter the professional operatic world. In addition to current CLA artists, concerts feature alumni of the CLA programs, many of whom are now performing at the world's most celebrated theaters, such as the Metropolitan Opera, Chicago Lyric Opera, and San Francisco Opera. After participating in CLA, alumni have gone on to win top prizes from the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and the Lissner, Richard Tucker Foundation, Zachary, Gari, Viñas, Belvedere, and Licia Albanese-Puccini International Competitions.

CLA's 2022 series will feature more than 100 artists and reach over 1,000 in-person audience members, as well as thousands more through social media and live-streaming. Throughout the year, CLA will produce 13 performances: three in the Périgord region of France, three in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, three in the Berkshire region of Massachusetts, and four in New York City.

CLA has also developed a far-reaching online presence, with our website receiving more than 23,000 annual visits and our social media networks engaging more than 1000 artists and classical music lovers. Over the years, CLA has embraced technology to widen its organizational reach and break down barriers to classical music.

CLA's values are admiration, respect, and responsibility, supported by the belief that artistry is international, multiracial, multicultural, individual, undeniable, and that great music-making must be cherished and refined. The organization is committed to helping turn talent into artistry, students into professionals, and music and language into emotion. Learn more at www.classiclyricarts.org.

Photo Credit: Ariane Maurisson