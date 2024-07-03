Cincinnati Opera's 2024 Summer Festival to Conclude With Paul McCartney's LIVERPOOL ORATORIO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Cincinnati Opera will conclude its 2024 Summer Festival July 18-27 with the world stage premiere of Paul McCartney’s Liverpool Oratorio at Cincinnati’s historic Music Hall. The touching and topical classical piece features music and lyrics by Paul McCartney and Carl Davis with all new sets, costumes, lighting, staging, and choreography.

Written by Paul McCartney in collaboration with the late, esteemed composer and conductor, Carl Davis, Paul McCartney’s Liverpool Oratorio was commissioned by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Society in honor of its 150th anniversary and premiered in 1991. The piece tells the semi-autobiographical story of a young man named Shanty, who is born during the turbulent years of World War II and grows up in Liverpool. The work follows his life journey, depicting his struggles and joys and exploring the themes of childhood, school days, love, war, and reconciliation. McCartney’s melodic pop sensibility is evident alongside stunning classical orchestration, resulting in an accessible yet intricate musical work.

Cincinnati Opera’s production of Paul McCartney’s Liverpool Oratorio will be the work’s first-ever operatic staging, featuring all new sets, costumes, lighting, staging, and choreography, plus a dazzling cast, a 48-voice chorus, dancers from the Cincinnati Ballet, and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

In a letter to the company, McCartney said, “I am writing to express my wholehearted support for this project. I believe that the Cincinnati Opera is uniquely positioned to bring this work to life in a new way, and I have no doubt that your production will be an inspiring experience for all who see it.”

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Thursday, July 18, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 20, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 21, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 25, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 27, 3:00 p.m.

Where:

Music Hall’s Springer Auditorium, 1241 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

