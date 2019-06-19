Cincinnati Opera Announces Summer Programs

Each year, Cincinnati Opera presents a diverse series of informative and entertaining Opera Raps lectures in the months leading up to, and during, the summer performance season. These community programs are created to enlighten and engage opera devotees and newcomers alike, and feature conversations on topics related to Cincinnati Opera's 2019 Summer Festival. For more information, visit cincinnatiopera.org.

Cincinnati Opera's 2019 season production of Porgy and Bess features a star-studded cast: Grammy-nominated soprano Talise Trevigne as Bess; Metropolitan Opera bass Morris Robinson as Porgy; baritone Nmon Ford as the menacing Crown; and many more. Join us for a panel discussion led by Cincinnati Opera's Evans Mirageas, and meet the magnetic singers who will bring the Gershwins' great American opera to life on the Music Hall stage this summer.

When: Tuesday, July 9, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Allen Temple A.M.E. Church, 7080 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45237

Admission: FREE, but tickets are required. Call the Cincinnati Opera Box Office at (513) 241-2742 to reserve.

Introducing Blind Injustice

This summer, Cincinnati Opera presents the world premiere of Blind Injustice, an opera drawn from the real-life tragedies and triumphs of six women and men, all of whom were wrongfully convicted and imprisoned. Eventually, they were set free through the work of the Ohio Innocence Project.

At this event, exonerees Nancy Smith and Rickey Jackson will share their stories; Blind Injustice cast members will sing several excerpts from the work; and librettist David Cote, composer Scott Davenport Richards, stage director and dramaturg Robin Guarino, and Ohio Innocence Project Director Mark Godsey will discuss the project with Evans Mirageas, The Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director of Cincinnati Opera.

Blind Injustice is a collaboration between Cincinnati Opera, the Ohio Innocence Project, the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, and the Young Professionals Choral Collective.

When: Wednesday, July 17, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Allen Temple A.M.E. Church, 7080 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45237

Admission: FREE, but tickets are required. Limit 4 tickets per household. Order online at cincinnatiopera.org or call the Cincinnati Opera Box Office at (513) 241-2742 to reserve.

Founded in 1920, Cincinnati Opera presents a thrilling season of opera every June and July in multiple venues, including the recently renovated historic Music Hall. The company's repertoire includes beloved classics and contemporary works brought to life by some of the world's most dynamic performers and creative teams.

Cincinnati Opera's 2019 Summer Festival runs June 13 through July 28, featuring Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro, Charles Gounod's Romeo and Juliet, Richard Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos, the world premiere of Blind Injustice by Scott Davenport Richards and David Cote, based on true stories of the Ohio Innocence Project, and The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess. Cincinnati Opera's 2019 Season Presenting Sponsor is Huntington Bank. The 2019 season is also made possible with support from ArtsWave, Ohio Arts Council, The Louise Dieterle Nippert Musical Arts Fund, Patricia A. Corbett Estate and Trust, Harry T. Wilks Family Foundation, and many generous individuals, corporations, and foundations.

Cincinnati Opera's mission is to enrich and connect our community through diverse opera experiences.

cincinnatiopera.org





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You