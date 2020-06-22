Chevalier Lovett, Bridgette Gan, Scott Johnson and More Featured on New Episode of THE HIGH NOTE

The High Note returns this week, June 26 at noon, with a new episode and updates from Opera Orlando. Executive director and Grammy award winning baritone Gabriel Preisser hosts the live-streamed series by Opera Orlando, presented on the Company's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/operaorlando/live). This week he is joined by board member Chevalier Lovett, who will be announcing an exciting new initiative in the coming season for Opera Orlando, as well as by vocal duo, soprano Bridgette Gan and baritone Scott Johnson. Mr. Johnson and Ms. Gan, husband and wife, both sang together at Opera Orlando's third annual gala, and Ms. Gan is an audience favorite, having been a part of the cast for the double bill of The Impresario and Les Mamelles de Tiresias in 2016 and performing the role of Musetta in the 2017 production of La Bohème. The High Note is free and live streamed Fridays at noon. Started as a weekly series, The High Note will now be a monthly format where audiences get an inside look at all things Opera in Orlando. All previous episodes can be found on Opera Orlando's YouTube Channel (https://rb.gy/wksphu). Lots to catch up on before Friday's new broadcast!

Opera Orlando has a lot in store for audiences as the company looks forward to the curtain rising on 2020-21. Opera on Park Summer Concert Series has a stellar line-up of featured artists; the Opera on the Town series has a slate of unique productions planned throughout Central Florida; and the MainStage series is the biggest yet, with three shows in all three theaters at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Season ticket packages for Opera Orlando's "Opera on the MainStage" series are on sale through the Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office online at www.drphillipcscenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0. Because of the state's progress towards reopening and evolving social distancing guidelines, Dr. Phillips Center will reach out to finalize seating in late August. Our top priority is our patrons' safety and comfort while ensuring optimal seats for the coming season.

