Applications Open For The Inaugural National Opera Studio Academy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Opera Studio has announced the launch of the National Opera Studio Academy, a transformative programme designed to identify and nurture emerging operatic talent from across the UK. Applications are now open for this inaugural initiative, which will provide free training and guidance for singers aged 19-25 in the early stages of their musical journeys, providing crucial support as they explore initial pathways in education and professional training.

As the UK’s leading opera training organisation, NOS is renowned for its flagship Young Artists’ programme, which prepares exceptional singers and repetiteurs for the demands of an international operatic career in partnership with the UK’s major opera companies – including English National Opera, Glyndebourne, Opera North, the Royal Ballet and Opera, Scottish Opera, and Welsh National. Beyond its main programme, NOS is known for actively seeking to inspire young people to discover opera and for helping younger talent to develop vital professional skills through short courses, partnerships with schools, and outreach programmes.

Building on this legacy, the National Opera Studio Academy extends NOS’s mission to nurture the next generation of artists. Specifically designed for young singers facing barriers to advanced training, the free programme creates a vital stepping stone for 19-25-year-olds as they begin their operatic journeys. Participants will also receive bursaries to cover travel and accommodation costs where needed, ensuring accessibility for all.

From February to June 2025, up to 12 Academy Singers will benefit from:

Dedicated coaching: Individual vocal, musical, and diction training at NOS’s Studio in Wandsworth.

Performance and professional preparation: Classes in movement, stagecraft, audition techniques, branding, and CV development.

Roundtable discussions: Insights into role preparation, social media presence, and mental health.

Access to industry connections: Access to potential opportunities to observe rehearsals, performances, and participate in classes with NOS and its partner companies.

Artistic Director Eric Melear explains: "I am excited to introduce the National Opera Studio Academy, which represents our commitment to nurturing extraordinary talent by providing cost-free professional development for the most promising emerging singers across the United Kingdom. We have deliberately structured this programme to support young singers aged 19-25 who might otherwise be excluded from advanced artistic training, investing in individual potential and the broader future of opera."

For information and to apply, please visit The Academy | National Opera Studio

Comments