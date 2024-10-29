2024 Italian Idol Competition Winners Revealed at Wagner College

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The winners of the 21st Annual Italian Idol Competition have been revealed. Presented at Wagner College, the competition was held on Friday, October 25th and included an exceptional lineup of talented young singers performing to a full house. The evening was curated by Professor Anthony Turner, featured collaborative pianist Professor Giovanni Longo, and was adjudicated by a distinguished panel of judges: Gregory Sheppard, Donald Levine, and Jeremiah Abiah.

THE WINNERS

Honorable Mention ($750.00): Molly Nemirow - Performed "Cruda sorte!...Già so per pratica" from Gioachino Rossini's L'ITALIANA IN ALGERI

Third Prize ($1000.00): Joey Savage - Performed "Vaga luna, che inargenti" by Vincenzo Bellini

Second Prize ($2000.00): Abigail Bernesky - Performed "Piangerò la sorte mia" from George Frideric Händel's GIULIO CESARE.

First Prize ($3000.00): Selina Amargo - Performed "Ebben? Ne andrò lontana from Alfredo Catalani's LA WALLY

Selina Amargo is a junior Design, Technology, and Management major with a Music minor from Narragansett, Rhode Island. This year for Wagner College Theatre she was the Associate Lighting Designer for WCT DANCE and is currently the Associate Scenic Designer for CITY OF ANGELS and Stage Manager for AND AWAY WE GO. In the spring will be acting as Assistant Technical Director for ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, Costume Designer for ROMEO AND JULIET, and Scenic Designer for HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING. Upcoming opportunities to hear her sing include the Wagner College Opera Fall Scenes Program - Dec. 6 & 7 at 7:30pm in Wagner College's Main Hall Theatre - and the Wagner College Opera spring production of THE MAGIC FLUTE - May 10 & 11 at 7:30pm in Wagner College's Main Hall Theatre.

Abigail Bernesky is a junior Theatre Performance and Arts Administration double-major. Some of her most recent Wagner College credits include John Wesley Powell in MEN ON BOATS and Ensemble (Bird Girl & Wickersham #1 understudy) in SEUSSICAL.

Joey Savage is a sophomore Theatre Performance and Design, Technology, and Management double-major from Lehi, Utah. Some of his favorite credits are Sweeny Todd (SWEENY TODD) and Sir John Tremayne (ME AND MY GIRL).

Molly Nemirow is a senior Vocal Performance and Mathematics double-major from Reading, PA. Some favorite past roles include La Zia Principessa (SUOR ANGELICA) and The Witch (INTO THE WOODS).

THE COMPETITION

Founded in 2003 by Dr. Roger Wesby and the DaVinci Society, the Italian Idol Singing Competition at Wagner College began as a small contest among students to celebrate Italian cultural heritage. Over time, the competition has gained prestige, featuring high-ranking judges from the vocal performance community and increasing awards through donations. A pivotal moment occurred six years ago when the Licia Albanese-Puccini Foundation donated $50,000 after attending the event, leading to the competition being named in memory of Licia Albanese.

Licia Albanese (1909 - 2014) was an Italian-born American operatic soprano. Noted especially for her portrayals of the lyric heroines of Verdi and Puccini, she enjoyed a long and distinguished career, performing at prestigious venues such as the Metropolitan Opera, where she was a favorite from the 1940s to the 1960s. In addition to her performances, Albanese was a dedicated educator, sharing her expertise with young singers and inspiring the next generation of talent. Her legacy endures as a testament to her artistry and passion for opera.

