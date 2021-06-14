Bruno Mars to Perform at MGM National Harbor in August 2021

Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Bruno Mars will take the stage at The Theater at MGM National Harbor for two showstopping performances on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 and Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 marking the property's return to live entertainment.

Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public Friday, June 18 and can be purchased online at mgmnationalharbor.com or ticketmaster.com.

M life Rewards members will receive access to pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, June 17. To join the M life Rewards program, or for more information, visit mlife.com.

"We can't wait to have global superstar Bruno Mars return to The Theater," said Jorge Perez, President & Chief Operating Officer, MGM National Harbor. "Our guests have waited so long for the return of live entertainment, and there's no better way than witnessing Bruno's unmatched energy and passion for the stage."

The Theater at MGM National Harbor offers an experience unlike any other in the region, providing fans the opportunity to see world-class entertainment in an intimate setting. The Theater features seven VIP suites and flexible seating designs, accommodating 3,000 guests for reserved-seating events and a little more than 4,000 for general admission shows.