lolitslea Releases Sophomore Album ROLLERCOASTER TYCOON

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The wait is over for RollerCoaster Tycoon, the sophomore album from neon pop punk artist lolitslea. Along with the release comes a new music video for the album's title track; fans can stream the album — which features previous releases 'Summer 09', 'BURNOUT!! BURNOUT!!', and 'Tragedy featuring Jack the Underdog' — now at ffm.to/lolitslea_rollercoastertycoon.

'RollerCoaster Tycoon is not only an iconic computer game from the early 2000s, it's a way of life,' shares Lea. 'If I had to describe my life's anthem or pick a 'soundtrack to my life', this would be it, I wrote it! Life is a rollercoaster (cliche). You can become a part of my chaos, but if you can't handle it, there's the door!'

Fans can join lolitslea in celebrating the release of RollerCoaster Tycoon this Thursday, September 17th at a hometown album release show at Lokal Brewing Company in Point Pleasant. lolitslea will also be performing this fall in Brooklyn, State College, and Johnson City. For a full list of upcoming dates, see below or visit lolitslea.com.

About lolitslea

Everything lolitslea touches turns to vibrant shades of blue and green. From her iconic split-dye hair to her fiery presence on and off stage, Lea is bringing back the Neon Pop Punk era one release at a time. She's a product of the Asbury Park music scene, and it shows: the grit of the Stone Pony mixed with the bright, kitschy colors of the Jersey Shore are evident in her sound.

lolitslea released her debut LP, Nothing Lasts Forever!, in October 2024. The 8-track collection of songs features a slew of collaborators, including Chase Coy, Tom Denney (formerly of A Day To Remember), Kellin Quinn (Sleeping With Sirens), and Joshua Roberts (Magnolia Park). The record garnered praise from tastemakers such as Jesea Lee and Scene Daddy, and earned rotation on idobi Radio.

She's entering a new era with her sophomore record, RollerCoaster Tycoon, which will immerse listeners into Lea's fluorescent world. The album features new collaborations with songwriters such as Cassadee Pope and Tony Pietrafesa, as well as the intricate worldbuilding of a favorite video game.

Tracklist

1. Main Menu (ft. Glitch Gum)

2. Wish I'd Known

3. BURNOUT! BURNOUT!

4. Summer 09

5. RollerCoaster Tycoon

6. Loading Screen 1 (ft. Glitch Gum)

7. Chemistry (Not A Love Song)

8. Tragedy (ft. Jack The Underdog)

9. Whenever You'll Be

10. He's A God (Complex)

11. Loading Screen 2 (ft. Glitch Gum)

12. I hate sugar!!!

13. I Wish You Were Lame

14. Other Side Of My Window

15. Sleep Over (ft. K Enagonio)

17. Credits (ft. Glitch Gum)

Upcoming Tour Dates

9/17 – Point Pleasant, NJ @ Lokal Brewing Company

10/2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

10/16 – State College, PA @ 3DOTS Downtown (w/Crash Nebula, Walkney)

10/24 – Johnson City, TN @ Emo Prom

Photo Credit: Chris McIntyre



Photo Credit: Chris McIntyre

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link