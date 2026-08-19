If Not For Me, Catch Your Breath, Live Well Announce New Releases

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Metalcore band If Not For Me has released their new album Where The Light Begins To Fade (Thriller Records), featuring the single 'Lie Awake (feat. Wind Walkers).' The record explores betrayal, loss, healing, resilience, and everything in-between, embracing a broader sonic palette while staying true to what has defined If Not For Me from the start.

On August 28th, Austin-based hard rock group Catch Your Breath will release Not Broken Enough, their sophomore album. Featuring recent singles 'Blood Money,' 'Dark,' and '[Gen]inside (feat. Kami Kehoe),' the record injects a mix of synth soundscaping elements, imaginative production, and refined songwriting for an intense amount of emotion. Their sound pulls from across the modern rock and metal spectrum while still feeling distinctly their own.

Next month, emo punk act Live Well returns with their new EP MORE THAN YOU CAN GIVE, the band's first release since 2019. The collection of songs arrives on September 3rd, offering insight into the band's past, present, and future. The band recently debuted 'GOOD ONES,' with the follow-up single 'KIDS' set to arrive later this week.

Also arriving is lolitslea's sophomore album, RollerCoaster Tycoon, on September 15th. The album features collaborations with songwriters Cassadee Pope and Tony Pietrafesa, expanding the group's neon pop-punk universe with the intricate storytelling of a favorite video game. Recent releases include singles 'Tragedy (feat. Jack The Underdog),' 'Summer 09,' and 'BURNOUT!! BURNOUT!!'

Manchester's Corella is releasing their new album A Beautiful World To Lose on September 18th. Produced by Grammy-winning Jason Perry (The Molotovs, McFly, Don Broco), A Beautiful World To Lose finds rapidly rising Manchester band Corella performing with a new ferocity and sense of purpose. They have taken their formative indie influences and honed them into something new and razor-sharp. Fans got their first taste with recent singles 'Thunder Strike,' 'Bitter End,' 'Simple Life,' and 'Rewire.'

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