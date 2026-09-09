Julia Wolf Shares LAMB Feat. Kellin Quinn; Deep End World Tour Kicks Off

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Breakout singer/songwriter Julia Wolf has shared her new single 'lamb,' which features a guest appearance from Sleeping with Sirens vocalist Kellin Quinn. Available today on all streaming platforms, 'lamb' is joined by an official music video directed and animated by Dylan Oscroft.

'lamb' follows Wolf's 2026 single 'Deep End,' and finds her examining the fragile space between trust and fear - reflecting on what it means to surrender yourself to someone while never knowing whether they'll become your anchor or the person who breaks you.

Commenting on 'lamb' Wolf shared: 'After listening to Kellin's music for so long, and always feeling inspired by his voice and the sonic world he's built, I was honored to have him be part of 'lamb' in only the most fitting setting—a Portland studio covered in clouds and rain. No one else could have brought what he did to the song!'

'lamb' (Feat. Kellin Quinn) arrives as Wolf's RIAA Platinum-certified single 'In My Room' reaches #1 at Alternative Radio, making Wolf the first female solo artist to reach the Alternative chart's top spot in over a year, and one of only 12 women ever to do so in the history of the format.

Featured on her critically celebrated album PRESSURE - released last May via AWAL - 'In My Room' spent 10 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year and has become a defining moment in Wolf's ascent.

Named one of '9 Artists to Watch' in 2026 by The New York Times, Wolf will kick-off her sold-out 'Deep End World Tour,' next week on September 17th following an appearance at the Forever Twilight in Forks Festival (9/10) and a performance supporting Pierce The Veil at San Diego's Petco Park (9/12).

The upcoming headline dates follow a summer of breakout festival performances for Wolf at Lollapalooza, Reading, and Leeds, and will see the New York City-based artist hitting 33 cities across North America, UK, and Europe this fall. Special guest Bee Blackwell will join as support for the North American leg, while Wolf's close collaborator and producer Scro will open the UK and European dates.

For more information on Wolf's 'Deep End World Tour,' visit www.girlsinpurgatory.com.

Last year, Wolf made her Billboard Hot 100 debut for her guest appearance on Drake's single 'DOG HOUSE.' She also collaborated with dance music superstar John Summit on 'With Me,' and appeared as a guest on platinum-rapper Yeat's single 'My Way,' while breakout UK artist fakemink sampled Wolf's vocals for '51 Ttashpel Pony Ave.' Equally at home alongside pop, rap, and dance collaborators, or within the heavier, genre-blurring world of her own songs, Wolf's music resonates across scenes precisely because it prioritizes emotional truth over convention, turning raw vulnerability into a connective force that continues to draw listeners into her orbit.

Deep End World Tour Dates

September 10 - Forever Twilight in Forks Festival - Forks, WA* [FREE SHOW]

September 12 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA# [SOLD OUT]

September 17 - Mohawk - Austin, TX [SOLD OUT]

September 18 - The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX [LOW TICKETS]

September 19 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX [SOLD OUT]

September 21 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL [SOLD OUT]

September 22 - Masquerade (Heaven) - Atlanta GA [SOLD OUT]

September 23 - Masquerade (Heaven) - Atlanta, GA [SOLD OUT]

September 25 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC [SOLD OUT]

September 26 - Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN [SOLD OUT]

September 28 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC [SOLD OUT]

September 30 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA [SOLD OUT]

October 02 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY [SOLD OUT]

October 03 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY [SOLD OUT]

October 05 - House of Blues - Boston, MA [SOLD OUT]

October 07 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON [SOLD OUT]

October 09 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH [SOLD OUT]

October 10 - The Roxy at Mahall's - Cleveland, OH [SOLD OUT]

October 12 - Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI [SOLD OUT]

October 13 - Hi-Fi Annex - Indianapolis, IN [SOLD OUT]

October 16 - The Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO [VENUE UPGRADE]

October 17 - The Union - Salt Lake City, UT [VENUE UPGRADE]

October 20 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR [SOLD OUT]

October 21 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA [SOLD OUT]

October 23 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA [VENUE UPGRADE]

October 25 - Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA [SOLD OUT]

October 26 - Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA [SOLD OUT]

November 17 - Button Factory - Dublin, IE [SOLD OUT]

November 17 - Button Factory - Dublin, IE [SOLD OUT]

November 19 - Garage - Glasgow, UK [SOLD OUT]

November 20 - Stylus - Leeds, UK [SOLD OUT]

November 22 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK [SOLD OUT]

November 23 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK [SOLD OUT]

November 24 - KOKO - London, UK [SOLD OUT]

November 25 - KOKO - London, UK [SOLD OUT]

November 28 - Bürgerhaus Stollwerck - Cologne, DE [SOLD OUT]

November 30 - La Maroquinerie - Paris, FR [SOLD OUT]

December 01 - Tolhuistuin - Amsterdam, NL [SOLD OUT]

December 02 - Botanique - Brussels, BE [SOLD OUT]

December 04 - Hole 44 - Berlin, DE [SOLD OUT]

* Festival Date

# Supporting Pierce The Veil

Photo Credit: ADAM POWELL



Photo Credit: ADAM POWELL

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