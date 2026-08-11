lolitslea Releases TRAGEDY Featuring Jack The Underdog

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Neon pop punk artist lolitslea has released a new single titled TRAGEDY, featuring Jack The Underdog, that takes aim at contemporary dating culture. The upbeat track, accompanied by a new music video, arrives ahead of lolitslea's sophomore album ROLLERCOASTER TYCOON.

'Tragedy' laments: 'I'm so tired of the standard / always being hook ups / I'm just looking for love'.

'In a world where hookup culture is highlighted, this is my anti-that song,' Lea shares.

'Tragedy' is the latest single from lolitslea's forthcoming album RollerCoaster Tycoon, which will be out on September 15 features previous release 'Summer 09' and 'BURNOUT!! BURNOUT!!'.

Pre-order lolitslea's new album RollerCoaster Tycoon now at: https://ffm.to/lolitslea_rollercoastertycoon.

About lolitslea

Everything lolitslea touches turns to vibrant shades of blue and green. From her iconic split-dye hair to her fiery presence on and off stage, Lea is bringing back the Neon Pop Punk era one release at a time. She's a product of the Asbury Park music scene, and it shows: the grit of the Stone Pony mixed with the bright, kitschy colors of the Jersey Shore are evident in her sound – but she's so much more than that.

lolitslea released her debut LP, Nothing Lasts Forever!, in October 2024. The 8-track collection of songs features a slew of heavyweight collaborators, including Chase Coy, Tom Denney (formerly of A Day To Remember), Kellin Quinn (Sleeping With Sirens), and Joshua Roberts (Magnolia Park). These partnerships, intertwined with Lea's own confident songwriting and vocal delivery, prove that she isn't rehashing the scene of the past – but forging her own bold era of pop punk. Thus, the record garnered praise from top tastemakers such as Jesea Lee and Scene Daddy, and earned rotation on idobi Radio.

Whether it's gracing the stage at Emo Nite, touring the country with Diva Bleach, or performing alongside artists such as Taylor Acorn and Games We Play, lolitslea shows no signs of slowing down. She's entering a new era with her sophomore record, RollerCoaster Tycoon, which will immerse readers into Lea's fluorescent world. Expect exciting new collaborations with songwriters such as Cassadee Pope and Tony Pietrafesa, as well as the intricate worldbuilding of your favorite video game.

For more information about lolitslea's new music and upcoming tour dates, visit lolitslea.com.

Tracklist

1. Main Menu (ft. Glitch Gum)

2. Wish I'd Known

3. BURNOUT! BURNOUT!

4. Summer 09

5. RollerCoaster Tycoon

6. Loading Screen 1 (ft. Glitch Gum)

7. Chemistry (Not A Love Song)

8. Tragedy (ft. Jack The Underdog)

9. Whenever You'll Be

10. He's A God (Complex)

11. Loading Screen 2 (ft. Glitch Gum)

12. I hate sugar!!!

13. I Wish You Were Lame

14. Other Side Of My Window

15. Sleep Over (ft. K Enagonio)

17. Credits (ft. Glitch Gum)

Upcoming Tour Dates

9/6 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents (w/I Set My Friends On Fire)

10/16 – State College, PA @ 3DOTS Downtown (w/Crash Nebula, Walkney)

ROLLERCOASTER TYCOON marks lolitslea's follow-up release, with the artist previously featured on outlets including idobi Radio, Digital Tour Bus, The Concert Chronicles, The Jersey Sound, and V13.

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