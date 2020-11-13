donSMITH Bringing his A-Game to the 'Table' with Dope New Drop

Listen below!

"Table", the new release from rapper donSMITH, is available now on Spotify, YouTube, Amazon, Apple Music and all the major services.

"Don't Ask Me Where I'm From" is the NEW soulful and culturally articulate full length from donSMITH. Concise in length, the 30 minute album is entirely produced by Zoomo, a soul sampler buzzing amongst the underground and Peter Rosenberg's weekly real late night Hot 97 radio show.

With limited features from east coast artists like PayDay signee Radamiz, and D.C. 's quickly rising emcee Ankhlejohn, donSMITH proclaims his cultural pride and geographical commitment, especially at the hands of gentrification.

On tracks like "Piragua" & "NYCHA", donSMITH is boldly emphasizing a central theme: for us, by us, while records like "donDADA" & "All I Got" give praise to the family and women birthed in the culture of uptown, New York City.

This album acts as the centerpiece to donSMITH's soulful and politically charged duel EP's "Dear Culture" & "Postscript", circling back to a central theme: "for us, by us".

donSMITH is a 27 year old Harlem-bred artist and storyteller, illustrating the harsh realities and triumphs of his black and brown culture. Initially a producer and musician, donSMITH began to focus on the lyrical aspect of music. Eventually releasing his first EP, the Harlem emcee performed all over New York City, including The Knitting Factory, Bowery Electric, National Sawdust & more. donSMITH strives to create art that reflects the beauty birthed by struggle, trials with finding god, and cultural evaporation. Raw vulnerability and soulful storytelling are the backbone of donSMITH's message, aiming to breed hope and fellowship among listeners, no matter where they are from.

Listen to "Table" here:

