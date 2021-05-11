cleopatrick Reveal Single-Shot Video For 'Family Van'

cleopatrick have shared the video for their latest single "FAMILY VAN." The track is off the band's forthcoming highly anticipated debut album BUMMER, due for release June 4 via their own label Nowhere Special Recordings (via The Orchard / Thirty Tigers). Pre-Order Here.

The video for 'FAMILY VAN' is a tribute to the cleopatrick's minivan Vannah Montana, and reflects the track's dark, brooding and cathartic sonic palette. Speaking about the video, which was filmed in a single shot, frontman Luke explains "Vannah Montana is Ian's mini-van we've spent the last three years touring North America in. This video was conceptualized by us, and shot and directed by Boy Wonder. We filmed it in the parking lot of our rundown hometown mall in the middle of the night. We didn't have a permit to film there, and almost didn't finish the video because someone called the cops on us after seeing the strobe lights from the road - but in a classic small town twist of fate, the officer that rolled up to kick us out happened to have played hockey as a child with one of our friends in the video, so he let us finish filming. This was our last take." Watch the video below.

An exercise in anger and born out of frustration, "FAMILY VAN" acknowledges cleopatrick's humble beginnings and DIY mentality, utilising their penchant for hip-hop arrangements for their biggest statement to date. It's a truly thrilling and cut-throat fuzz laden declaration that is a much-needed reawakening of guitar music, heading straight for the jugular.

The release of "FAMILY VAN" last month came alongside its own video game,complete with an 8-bit soundtrack created by the band themselves. The video game sees cleopatrick wake up in their hometown of Coburg, Ontario, late for a headline show in Toronto, where the player then has to drive the duo's trusty van Vannah Montanah to the gig on time, dodging various obstacles and challenges along the way including picking up the band and crew, major label contracts and over-zealous hangers-on. Play the game HERE.

cleopatrick shows are legendary, and in support of BUMMER they have announced tours in both the US and the UK. All US headline shows will be supported by the band's New Rock Mafia cohorts: Zig Mentality and Ready the Prince. Stateside, the tour now kicks off on September 21 in Chicago, IL as the original first show there sold out (as has the Nashville date). The tour concludes on October 29 in Brooklyn.

At just 23 years old, cleopatrick have proved themselves to be a genuine underground global sensation. The band's single "hometown" has independently amassed over 100 million streams without the help of a record label or marketing campaign. The story continues to grow with support from Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon (included in their Ones to Watch for 2021). The single has seen major airplay at Alternative and Rock radio, and reached #5 on the Active Rock chart. Since 2018, the band has performed at a wide range of festivals including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Riot Fest, Shaky Knees and more.

Comprised of best friends since the age of four Luke Gruntz (guitar/vocals) and Ian Fraser (drums), cleopatrick's debut album 'BUMMER' sees the duo harness all the magic they've been brewing over their two-decade friendship and funnel it into a record that aims to reinvigorate the rock landscape from the ground up in every sense. Taking the ethos of their New Rock Mafia collective - a group of friends and fellow bands, united in making a more inclusive, equality-driven space in rock music - and imbuing it with the sonic ambition and ferocity of a record designed to be played hard and loud, 'BUMMER' is an album made to mean something.

"We want our music to feel as big as hip hop does in the club - big subs and loud drums and vocals right up front. But lyrically, we want to sing songs that everyone in the crowd feels comfortable singing along to. There's a [historical] formula to rock music where people sing about drugs and alcohol and sex and it's so fing phony; it makes us so angry that kids who want to hear guitar music and get something from it and have a favourite band have to settle for that, and listen to these dudes lying to them," Luke asserts. "It's so gross to me and completely the opposite of how this genre started."

Recorded with 21-year-old NRM peer and producer Jig Dubé putting their supportive, community-driven money where their mouths are, cleopatrick's debut is a time capsule of a record - nodding to their insular, small town beginnings (second single 'THE DRAKE'' was written in reference to a traumatic gig in which their high school bullies turned up and started punching people in the mosh pit) but reaching for something altogether more exciting, utopian and full of life.

﻿At its heart, it's an album about two friends, who've been with each other since the formative first steps that adorn 'BUMMER''s heartwarming cover images (two pictures taken by the pair's kindergarten teacher from when Luke and Ian accidentally showed up to school in matching sweaters) and made something that's a testament to the power of sticking to your guns.

"This album is about growing up. It's about being alone. It's about getting ripped off. It's about finding a voice you didn't know you had. It's about holding on to the innocence and purity in your world. It's about trying to be a man. It's about getting pushed around. It's a rock album made by some kids in a basement with no old dudes around. It's bass and drums and lyrics - carefully designed to catalyze moshpits and cauterize doubters. We worked nonstop to find this sound. Hunching over laptops and Les Pauls alike. Running full tracks through shoe-bruised fuzz pedals and cigarette-box speakers while our best friends played Skate 3 in the next room. We were on a mission; searching for the honesty, power, and aggression that's missing from today's guitar music. We pushed with everything we had. breaking boundaries, spinning knobs, and blowing speakers until we found it, and we did find it. We made some real s. We made a rock album for kids like us - kids that understand the primal-cry of an electric guitars fuzz-fed-feedback, just as well as they comprehend the euphoria stored within a 21st century sub-bass chorus drop.coming to you with love, from nowhere special - this is our debut LP."