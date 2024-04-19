Zac Brown Band Unveils New Song 'Pirates & Parrots (Feat. Mac Mcanally)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Renowned country music sensation Zac Brown Band has set sail on a musical voyage with the release of their latest single "Pirates & Parrots" featuring acclaimed singer-songwriter and Coral Reefer Band member Mac McAnally.

The track serves as a heartfelt tribute to their esteemed friend and collaborator, the legendary Jimmy Buffett. "Pirates & Parrots" blends Zac Brown Band's signature sound with the laid-back, island-inspired vibes synonymous with Buffett's iconic repertoire, capturing the shared passion for storytelling through song. In addition, the “Pirates &Parrots (feat. Mac McAnally)” official lyric video is also available today for fans to watch HERE.



“I'm so excited for you to hear this song and to pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett. It hit me hard when we found out he was exiting the stage, he was an incredible human being,” Brown comments.

Brown premiered “Pirates &Parrots” last Thursday at the Hollywood Bowl’s Keep The Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett, a performance that the LA Times called “a very sweet reminder that this music really meant a lot to a lot of songwriters who took it to new places.” McAnally was, fittingly, the music director and band leader for the tribute concert. Brown also performed his 2010 duet with Buffett, "Knee Deep" and was later joined by Dave Grohl for a special rendition of Van Morrison’s “Brown-Eyed Girl,” a cover that was common in Buffett’s setlists. In addition to Brown, the night saw appearances from an all-star lineup including Paul McCartney, The Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Scotty Emerick, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Mac McAnally, Jake Owen, Pitbull, Jake Shimabukuro and The Coral Reefer Band.

Earlier this month, McAnally released his highly anticipated new songs “Oysters and Pearls” and “All The Way Around. Listen here: https://ffm.bio/macmcanally.



“Oysters and Pearls” is a breathtakingly beautiful tune co-written by McAnally andJimmy Buffett. Buffet previously released the song and McAnally honors Buffett by staying true to the infamous island, tropical sound while using his unique vocals to add a sense of soulfulness and emotion to the heartfelt song.



The second new song, “All The Way Around,” paints a vivid picture of life for someone who is curious, adventurous and determined to live life to the fullest. McAnally, who knows a thing or two about traveling “All The Way Around,” wrote the song in anticipation for a performance in Antarctica. The upbeat yet laid back track is sure to become a fan favorite that gets everyone on their feet and wanting more from the talented artist.



McAnally is currently on tour with sold out shows all around the country where fans can hear the ten-time CMA Musician of the Year play all the incredible music from his extensive catalog including his own hits and see for themselves the mind-blowing talent of the man who has written, produced and sang for decades with no sign of slowing down. For more info and tickets to see Mac on tour, please visit HERE.



Mac McAnally Live Dates:

April 3 - Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - SOLD OUT

April 4 - Clearwater, Fla. - Capitol Theatre - SOLD OUT

April 14 - Franklin, Tenn. - Franklin Theatre - SOLD OUT

April 21 - Atlanta, Ga. - City Winery - SOLD OUT

April 23 - Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - SOLD OUT

April 25 - Clearwater, Fla. - Capitol Theatre - SOLD OUT

April 27 - Boca Raton, Fla. - Mizner Park Amphitheater

April 28 - Orlando, Fla. - The Plaza Live - SOLD OUT

May 4 - Port Neches, Texas - Port Neches RiverFest

May 30 - Hopewell, Va. - The Beacon Theatre

May 31 - Rocky Mount, Va. - Harvester Performance Center - SOLD OUT

June 1 - Bristol, Va. - Paramount Center for the Arts - SOLD OUT

June 7 - Arlington, Texas - Texas Hall

June 8 - Crystal Beach, Texas - Camp Margaritaville

June 14 - Philadelphia, Pa. - City Winery

June 15 - Amagansett, N.Y. - The Stephen Talkhouse - SOLD OUT

Aug. 7 - Mesa, Ariz. - Mesa Arts Center

Aug. 8 - Solana Beach, Calif. - Belly Up Tavern - SOLD OUT

Aug. 9 - West Hollywood, Calif. - The Troubadour

Aug. 31 - Pelham, Tenn. - The Caverns

Aug. 13 - Charleston, S.C. - Charleston Music Hall - SOLD OUT

Aug. 15 - Evans, Ga. - Columbia County Performing Arts Center

Oct. 10 - Port Neches, Texas - Neches River Wheelhouse

Nov. 1 - Newberry, S.C. - Newberry Opera House - SOLD OUT

About Mac McAnally

Record setting 10x CMA Musician of the Year, Mac McAnally is a Nashville Songwriters HoF, Mississippi Musicians HoF and Alabama Music HoF inductee. The renowned songwriter, singer and instrumentalist has written dozens of hit records for other artists, several of which peaked at No. 1. His own recording career began with the debut hit single “It’s A Crazy World” and has grown to 14 album releases. He has written hits for Alabama, Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney and Sawyer Brown, and has studio credits that include albums by Toby Keith, Linda Ronstadt, George Strait and Dolly Parton among many others.