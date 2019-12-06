ZOLA's New French-Infused Track 'Téléphone' Out Now

Today, indie-pop songstress ZOLA has released her new single, "Téléphone" via KIDinaKORNER Records.



"Téléphone" is the second track ahead of her sophomore EP to be released in January 2020. Alongside "Téléphone" ZOLA released a music video for her previous single, "Crystal Floors"-watch the video below.



About the french-infused track, ZOLA says:

I wrote "Telephone" while I was in a long distance relationship. The song is about the doubts and insecurities I felt being so far away from my significant other. Whenever I felt like I was spiraling or couldn't sleep, talking on the phone would make things feel normal and put my mind at ease. This was the first long distance relationship I had ever been in and I definitely wasn't good at it.



ZOLA, an old soul in a young body, is a 22 year old singer and songwriter hailing from San Francisco, CA. With picturesque lyrics and a soulful breathy cadence, ZOLA is a unique genre-bending gem. The young songstress surprises her audience with her wise songwriting and clever combination of soul, jazz, R&B and indie-pop. She is a rare voice hellbent on redefining what it means to be a singer/songwriter in the age of technology.



Tune into ZOLA at the links below, and be on the look out for more information on her sophomore full-length project, coming in 2020.

Watch the video for "Crystal Floors" here:





