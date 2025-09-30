Yusuf/Cat Stevens Postpones North American Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Yusuf / Cat Stevens has announced the postponement of his North American tour due to ongoing delays with visa approvals.

"Sadly, my Cat on the Road to Findout Book Tour in the U.S. looks like it won’t go ahead as scheduled in October," said the artist in a statement. "Waiting months for visa approvals, we held out as long as we could. However, at this point, the production logistics necessary for my show cannot be arranged in time. I am really upset! Not least for my fans who have bought tickets and made travel plans to see me perform.

North American audiences may still get a chance to see the tour if visa approvals eventually come through. Those dates would be some time away because of other travel tour plans but, hopefully, fans will be able to hop on the Peace Train route at some time in the future. Meanwhile, tour delays should not affect the book, which you'll still be able to enjoy... the obvious benefit of it being — books don't need visas!"

Event Organizers are working to reschedule the tour dates; if they do, all tickets will remain good for the rescheduled date and no further action is needed for fans still planning on attending. Ticket purchasers will receive an email as soon as possible with the updated status of the events and can check their Ticketmaster Account at any time for the most updated status.

Fans in possession of transferred tickets who can't attend the event and the original ticket purchaser wants to take advantage of any options made available, will need to transfer the tickets back. Fans who purchased a resale ticket from some other source (i.e. not through Ticketmaster), and that ticket was then transferred, will need to reach out to the original point of purchase for any refund and/or credit options, if available.

Yusuf’s long-awaited memoir Cat On The Road To Findout will be released October 7, 2025. The new autobiography chronicles Yusuf's journey through the triumphs, trials, and boundless quest of his life and career. To pre-order the book, visit here. It will be published in hardback, ebook, and audiobook format, the latter narrated by the author.

Cat Stevens rose to fame in the swinging sixties, with chart-topping pop hits like "Matthew & Son" and "The First Cut Is The Deepest." He went on to become one of the most prolific singer-songwriting icons of the seventies, with anthems like "Wild World," "Father And Son," "Peace Train," and "Morning Has Broken." His albums Mona Bone Jakon, Tea for the Tillerman, and Teaser and the Firecat have earned him a place in both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.