Yours Truly Shares New Single 'Call My Name'

Armed with their first new music since their 2022 EP, Sydney alternative band Yours Truly return today with “Call My Name”, out now via UNFD.

Loaded with driving guitars, sleek yet potent vocals and salient hooks, “Call My Name” is as much a sharp earworm as it is a stirring exploration into self discovery, flexing a fresh new sonic shade of Yours Truly following their formidable 2022 EP is this what i look like?.

Watch the brand new music video for "Call My Name” here:

"'Call My Name' is about the internal struggles of being addicted to a person that you know is bad for you," frontwoman Mikaila shares of their brand new single. "You turn away from all their red flags because you have so much hope that they can be the person you created in your dreams. You defend them and begin to blame yourself. I realized that we as people crave acceptance from the people who make us feel we are not enough and on the other side some people use that power to their advantage. At the end of the day you realize some things aren't meant to be and you need to make peace with that.”

Polished, precise and hauntingly vulnerable, Yours Truly transformed their previous trademark pop punk style into a dazzling new chapter via their 2022 EP is this, is what i look like?. Armed with raw honesty and heightened influences, is this what i look like? still explored moments of pop punk and introspection, but the end result forged an amalgamation of organic yet unexpected new sounds and thematic exploration into heightened rock, emo and dance-ready sparkle woven into the established Yours Truly DNA.

From their 2020 album Self Care scooping up an ARIA nomination for Best Hard Rock or Heavy album, to the release of their genre-bending 2022 EP is this what i look like?, and appearances at UNIFY and Slam Dunk Festival, Yours Truly spent the last few years further cementing their burgeoning global presence.

The band has toured Europe alongside You Me At Six, ticked off their first ever headline shows in UK, supported acts like Senses Fail, I Prevail, Pierce The Veil, Fit For A King, and Against The Current across North America, and joined Neck Deep for a national Australian tour.

Yours Truly will feature later this month at THPS25, celebrating 25 years of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater in Brisbane, with the legend himself, Tony Hawk, in appearance alongside an array of skaters and Aussie music acts. The band will also embark this March on a tour to launch “Call My Name”, performing in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne.



