Young the Giant Releases 'Act II: Exile'

The full album, American Bollywood, is being released on October 21.

Aug. 12, 2022  

Critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum band Young the Giant releases ACT II: EXILE, the second act of their fifth studio album, which is available to stream globally now.

The full album, American Bollywood, is being released on October 21st via AWAL/Jungle Youth Records and is being revealed in four acts, with two acts remaining: Battle and Denouement.

American Bollywood will be the first album in four years since Mirror Master and the first since leaving the major label system.

The album tells the multi-generational saga of the American immigrant, and the origins, exiles, battles, and denouement of reclaiming our collective identity. The band's singer, Sameer Gadhia, is the son of Indian immigrants, making him a unique voice in American rock music.

"This is not just the story of an Indian-American caught in between two worlds," the band's Sameer Gadhia previously said, "it's also our universal search to find meaning in chaos."

The album was co-produced by John Hill (Santigold, M.I.A, Phantogram, Khalid) and the members of Young the Giant, and its lead single "Wake Up", released in June, is currently in the top 30 at Alternative Radio in the US.

In addition to the new music, Gadhia was recently named to Variety's 2022 Inclusion Impact Report, the publication's annual list highlighting advocates for inclusivity who've made an impact in the entertainment industry over the past year. In 2020, he launched Point of Origin on SIRIUSXM's Alt Nation, a platform to amplify voices of colour.

Each month, he highlights an artist by playing their music on-air with heavy rotation, with each spin including a personalised introduction from Gadhia. Over the next year, Gadhia will expand this campaign as he continues to be a prominent, unwavering voice for equality and change.

Young The Giant was established in 2004 and is comprised of Sameer Gadhia (vocals), Jacob Tilley (guitar), Eric Cannata (guitar), Francois Comtois (drums) and Payam Doostzadeh (bass).

Listen to the new single here:




