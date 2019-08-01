Young Atlanta Artist Grandma Reveals NO DOORS

Today, the young Atlanta-based multi-instrumentalist Grandma reveals"No Doors" off his upcoming debut mixtape (date tbc). The track, which includes the video (dir: Miggy), follows the releases"Shallow Water," (+ Jackson Laurie directed video HERE) and "Elastic" ft Hanzo HERE (+ Joel Nathaniel Smith directed video HERE). Pop Crave called Grandma a "rising artist" with an "exciting distinct sound".Grandma easily switches genres - from blending funk and pop, belting in a soulful falsetto on "Shallow Water", into collaborating on a hip hop based track with the fellow Atlanta based rapper Hanzo on "Elastic", to smoothe electronica infused alternative R&B for his latest track "No Doors".

Grandma about "No Doors": "No Doors is a collaboration between myself, Danny Wolf, and Joseph Arthur. It is a tune about spirituality and luxury off-road SUV's."

Grandma landed in Atlanta at age nine, where his personal and musical evolution began. A multi-instrumentalist with raw musical talent in his DNA, Grandma writes, sings, programs, arranges, produces and mixes all of his records. He also collaborates with and produces for like-minded artists, most recently teaming up with Yung Jake. The renowned emoji-portrait artist tapped Grandma for production on his track, "Afternoon," which Lyrical Lemonade praised saying, "there's no denying that it's catchy and personal in the best of ways. Grandma heads the acoustic, soul-stricken production."

Growing up in a family steeped in rock, soul, funk, gospel and blues, Grandma's upbringing was defined by song, art, humor as well as angst. Now, the musical chameleon has blended his childhood into the Atlanta hip-hop/rap scene and is primed to take listeners on an earnest journey into his sound on the fringes of the modern psychedelic pop world. Like watching Terry Gilliam's Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Grandma shifts through characters and the music inspirations waft gently through each song. Besides producing music, he makes all his visuals alongside a community of creatives and close friends.





