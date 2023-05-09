Yes Announce 'The Classic Tales of Yes' Tour 2024

The Classic Tales of YES Tour 2024 promises to include many iconic tracks from the YES back-catalogue.

Progressive legends YES have announced UK dates for the Classic Tales of YES Tour 2024. The 9 UK dates includes a visit to London's Royal Albert Hall and the Bristol Beacon together with 7 dates rescheduled from the 2023 UK tour, for which all tickets remain valid.

YES are delighted to include the Royal Albert Hall among their 2024 UK tour dates having first played this prestige venue in 1968 and many times since through their illustrious career. Tickets for the Royal Albert Hall show (Tuesday 4 June 2024) and Bristol Beacon (Friday 31 May 2024) go on sale on at 12noon on Friday 12th May 2023.

The tour will feature Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), Jon Davison (vocals and acoustic guitar) and new drummer Jay Schellen. Jay began playing with YES, in 2016, when long-serving drummer Alan White was beset by health issues. Following Alan's untimely passing in 2022, it is with Alan's blessing that Jay has permanently joined the band.

The Classic Tales of YES Tour 2024 promises to include many iconic tracks from the YES back-catalogue covering fifty-plus years and, possibly, music from the new album Mirror To The Sky (to be released on InsideOutMusic/Sony Music on the 19th May 2023).

Looking forward to the Classic Tales of YES Tour, Steve Howe said: "We're putting together a great setlist covering the length and breadth of YES career."

"As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band," added Geoff Downes.

The Classic Tales of YES Tour 2024 dates are as follows:

Thursday 23 May - Manchester - Bridgewater Hall*

Friday 24 May - Glasgow - Royal Concert Hall*

Sunday 26 May - Liverpool - Philharmonic Hall*

Tuesday 28 May - York - Barbican*

Wednesday 29 May - Southend - Cliffs Pavilion*

Friday 31May - Bristol - Beacon

Saturday 1 June - Birmingham - Symphony Hall*

Sunday 2 June - Gateshead - The Sage*

Tuesday 4 June - London - Royal Albert Hall

*Show rescheduled from 2023, all tickets remain valid.

Bristol Beacon and London Royal Albert Hall tickets go on sale on Friday 12 May 2023 at 12noon. Buy tickets from https://bookingsdirect.seetickets.com/tour/yes/



