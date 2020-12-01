Yep Roc Records Decks The Halls with New Holiday Music

Yep Roc Records brings seasonal cheer with new holiday music from Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, Grant-Lee Phillips, Eli Paperboy Reed, and Josh Rouse.

Following 2013's Quality Street: A Seasonal Selection for All the Family, one of the decade's most acclaimed holiday albums, Nick Lowe teams up with Los Straitjackets for two rocking renditions of holiday classics: "Winter Wonderland" and "Let It Snow." Staples in the set from their 'Quality Holiday Revue' tours, these newly-recorded fan-favorites recently came together in a series of Trans-Atlantic sessions. A Bandcamp exclusive on December 4; available at all streaming services on December 7.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Grant-Lee Phillips has unwrapped Yuletide, a four-song EP of Americana-crooning holiday tunes. The EP features Phillips' original "Winterglow," popularized by his town troubadour character on the "Gilmore Girls," and he breathes new life into classics like Nat King Cole's "Take Me Back to Toyland" and Frank Sinatra's "An Old-Fashioned Christmas." The set concludes with his spin on the New Year's staple "Auld Lang Syne," adding a topical new verse to inspire hope towards days of peace. The EP is available at all DSPs.

Eli Paperboy Reed puts his soulful spin on Wham!'s "Last Christmas" with big band-style horns and an arrangement that makes it sound like it was recorded two decades prior to the original 1984 version. The B-side is an original, "Merry Christmas To Me," which he co-wrote with Ryan Sparker on a hot July day, while both were on tour in Portugal and feeling homesick. A deeply soulful song that conjures the melancholy feeling of being alone at Christmas, reflecting on a troublesome year, with a gleam of hope that "next year will be better." Here's to that! Available at all DSPs on November 30.

Originally only available on his first-ever holiday album, The Holiday Sounds of Josh Rouse (First Edition CD/LP,) Josh Rouse's rendition of Mariah Carey's classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" makes its digital debut. The song shifts from big, bright bouncy pop to a softer, gentler vibe, as he delivers the lyrics with a more introspective tone. The B-side is a new version of the traditional "Angels We Have Heard On High." Both songs were recorded in Nashville and produced by Rouse's longtime partner in vibe, Brad Jones. Available at all DSPs on December 1.

