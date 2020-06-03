Yawdel Releases 'Can't Escape' Ft. Laurent John

Burgeoning producer Yawdel is set to make a splash with his sophomore single, 'Can't Escape' ft. Laurent John - available to stream now.

Listen and watch the video below!



Following on from his debut single, 'Taste It' ft. Zhiko, Yawdel has called upon another sensational UK talent - London-based Laurent John - to collaborate on his latest offering. Laced with spiralling synths and broken bass beats, 'Can't Escape' is a sublime trap infused single that belies Yawdel's years.



Commanding attention from the opening note, Laurent John's soulful vocals provide the perfect soul accompaniment to Yawdel's stunning production and serve as a stark testament to Laurent's ability to create meaningful lyrics that serve as conversation pieces. Written as an exploration of the negative though processes that inhibit those suffering with depression and anxiety, Laurent's powerful words are intended to reach out to those struggling and reassure them they are not alone. Lyrics such as 'Say something, don't give up on me/Say something it's getting harder to breathe' taking on an even more significant meaning in today's current climate.



A fresh arrival to the electronic music scene, Yawdel's unique story and masterful productions are sure to make the world take notice. A manga character and highly-talented producer, Yawdel combines his passion for music with an eye for animation that gives him a rare and distinctive edge on his peers. Set to drop his debut EP soon, Yawdel might have already come a long way to deliver his music to the world but it's safe to say this talent is set to go a lot further.



Originally hailing from Antigua and Barbuda, East London based singer/songwriter Laurent John has been captivating listeners with his distinctive blend of alternative/electro soul for many years. Focusing on social and political narratives, Laurent demonstrates his capacity to transport listeners with his reflective and introspective lyrics, delivering meaningful messages to his legions of fans.

Related Articles View More Music Stories