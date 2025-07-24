Yves Sets Release of New EP 'Soft Error;' Listen to a Single Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Korean singer-songwriter Yves, formerly of K-pop girl group LOONA, is releasing her forthcoming EP, Soft Error, on August 7. Ahead of the release, she has shared a new single entitled “White Cat,” out now. Listen to it below.

Back in April, Yves unveiled the fan favorite DIM ∞ EP, collecting five alternate versions of her viral hit “DIM.” The original version of “DIM,” which is featured on Yves’ acclaimed I DID: Bloom (Deluxe) EP that has 30 million streams to date, went viral with 13 million streams while the official sound garnered 20.1 billion views on TikTok. “DIM” also reached #1 on the U.S. TikTok Viral chart, #9 on the TikTok Top 50 chart, and #1 on the Global Top 200 K-Pop Shazam chart.

Yves has previously been seen across Europe, North America, and Latin America on her Apple Cinnamon Crunch tour. Next up, she embarks on the 2025 Cosmic Crispy Tour in Asia & Australia at the end of the summer. She touches down in Osaka on August 17 and rolls through Tokyo and Taipei before heading down under to Australia for a show in Melbourne on August 29. Following a September 4 gig in Bangkok, she headlines a show in Seoul on September 28. See the full confirmed tour itinerary below. Tickets are now available for purchase HERE.

In 2024, Yves released her two EPs LOOP and I DID, earning critical acclaim with spots on Billboard’s “Best K-Pop Albums of 2024” lists for both their mid-year and annual lists, and spots on “Best K-Pop Tracks of 2024” lists in Dazed, PopMatters, and Consequence.

2025 ASIA & AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES:

August 15 – Seoul at One Universe Festival 2025*

August 18 – Tokyo at Zepp DiverCity

August 24 – Taipei at Westar

August 27 – Melbourne at 170 Russell

August 29 – Sydney at Metro Theatre

August 31 – Brisbane at The Triffid

September 2 – Manila at Samsung Hall

September 4 – Bangkok at Ultra Arena Bravo BKK

*Festival Date

Photo Credit: PAIX PER MIL