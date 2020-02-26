YK Toon Drops Explosive New Single 'Get In'

Moonlight Entertainment recording artist YK Toon dropped his latest "Get In" alongside an explosive official companion video.

Listen below!

Today, YK Toon also announced his forthcoming mixtape I Don't Play (NFL Rules 1.0), set to release March 4th. Recently, the Louisiana rapper shared "I Don't Play," the first single from the upcoming mixtape. The single arrived on the heels of his latest "City Rollin" Remix ft. Quando Rondo. Check out YK Toon's recent interview with AllHipHop HERE. Last month the Louisiana native sat down with Dirty Glove Bastard for an exclusive interview.

YK Toon (formerly known as NFL Toon) is an 18-year-old artist from Houma, LA. He enjoys rapping and playing around with music on his own, but it wasn't until recently that his talents caught the attention of the masses. He dropped his first mixtape titled No Play Zone in 2019, which consists of 13 diverse tracks all showcasing his different sounds. In the music, he channels his joy, pain and epitomizes the sound of a young man coming out of present day Houma. The videos he released for "Free Ziggy', "City Rollin'", and 'Old Head' are well-received by fans and have amassed a number of views.

YK Toon is showing no signs of letting up. Most recently, he dropped the visual for "Bust 'Em Up" and "Mask On" and the "City Rollin'" remix featuring Quando Rondo. The next project I Don't Play (NFL Rules 1.0) is slated for release next month on Mar. 4th and will be a spinoff of the first project. He'll show just how versatile of an artist he is across the 16 tracks. With more than 1.8 million streams on Spotify and a growing fan base across all other platforms, YK Toon is determined to make his mark so stay tuned for more.





