YES Announces Re-Scheduled UK & Eire Tour Dates for May 2021

YES announce re-scheduled UK dates, due to the coronavirus pandemic, for The Album Series 2021 Tour. The tour was originally scheduled to kick off this month in Liverpool  it will now begin on 16th May 2021 in Manchester. The show will feature their 1974 Relayer album in its entirety together with a selection of other classic YES favourites. YES recently announced re-scheduled European dates and are looking forward to returning to live shows.

'Many things have changed in the world these past few months. My appreciation for the freedoms we've enjoyed in the past has grown along with my gratitude for all the people caring for humanity throughout the world.'

'I can't wait to be on stage again in front of real audiences playing 'YES' music. I'm hoping we can bring some joy and positivity back into our lives.'

'Please take care and stay safe, we want to see our many fans and friends again in 2021!' Sincerely, Alan White

The tour line-up features Steve Howe (guitars), Alan White (drums), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar and backing vocals) and Jay Schellen (additional drums and percussion).

The show will comprise two sets by the band with full production and a high definition video wall. The first will feature favourite classic tracks from YES' extensive catalogue. The second will feature Relayer, the seventh studio album by YES, and one of the band's most distinctive. Relayer marked a slight change in direction as Patrick Moraz replaced Rick Wakeman on keyboards bringing an edgier, avant-garde feel to the album. This was perfect for the opening track Gates Of Delirium, almost 22 minutes in length, with its battle scene featuring the keyboard of Moraz and Steve Howe's guitar. The battle gives way to the beautiful closing ballad Soon, a prayer for peace and hope.

The album continues with Sound Chaser, a prog-rock-jazz fusion experiment heavily influenced by Moraz's style and To Be Over, a calm and gentle conclusion to the album, based on a melody by Steve Howe.

Released in late 1974 on Atlantic Records, Relayer continued YES' success reaching number 4 in the UK album chart and number 5 in the US Billboard chart

Re-Scheduled UK Dates for 2021

THE ALBUM SERIES RELAYER Tour are:

MAY

Sun 16th May Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Mon 17th May Birmingham Symphony Hall

Wed 19th May York Barbican

Thurs 20th May Gateshead Sage

Sat 22nd May Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Sun 23rd May Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Mon 24th May London Royal Albert Hall

Fri 28th May Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

All tickets remain valid for the re-scheduled shows.

For full details and to book tickets for all shows

Please go to bookingsdirect.com or yesworld.com for all dates.

Meet & Greets with the band are also available through yesworld.com





