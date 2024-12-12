YAZELLE Returns with Her Unapologetic Single 'Marry the Mirror'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Yazelle has returned with her latest fiery anthem ‘Marry The Mirror’, available to buy/stream everywhere now. The artist ignites her latest track as a blazing anthem that is 'more than just a breakup song - it's about breaking free’, following her journey of self-discovery.

Diving fearlessly into the murky waters of toxic relationships, she captures the electrifying moment of revelation when one's true perception suddenly crystallizes, recognizing you were in love with a narcissist. “It's about finding clarity, reclaiming your self respect and feeling the unmatched empowerment of walking away”, she reveals with raw intensity. The song's provocative title and message culminate in her razor-sharp observation that some people might as well "Marry the Mirror" because "they'll never love anyone more than themselves". This transformative and unapologetic single is far beyond the realm of a typical breakup song.

Released alongside the single are the fiery visuals, which perfectly encapsulate the track’s dancefloor filling energy, and sultry essence. Featuring stunning sets and killer outfits, Yazelle gives a stellar performance in the dazzling official video.

About Yazelle

No stranger to the glamorous world of celebrities, songstress YAZELLE first made her mark as a sought-after nail artist, beautifying the hands of fashion icons like Bella and Gigi Hadid, as well as music sensation Ashnikko. However, her true passion had always been music. After briefly exploring her artistic side years ago, YAZELLE’s journey took a different turn.

“I always felt deep down that music was what I was meant to do," YAZELLE shares. When the realization finally struck and the timing felt right, it brought with it a newfound clarity and determination. From that moment on, YAZELLE was fully committed to taking the leap, focusing entirely on her first love: music. YAZELLE's journey truly is one of passion and transformation.

YAZELLE’s music is a vibrant tapestry woven from a myriad of influences, resulting in a sound that's uniquely her own. Her artistry is characterized by a fusion of raw emotion and infectious beats, all underscored by an unmistakable dark edge.

﻿YAZELLE’s lyrics are more than just words set to music; they're reflections of personal experiences in love and life, resonating deeply with her audience. Her songs tell stories of shared experiences, inviting listeners to connect and relate through her evocative words and melodies. This authenticity, coupled with her courage to unapologetically follow her dreams, shines through in every note.

