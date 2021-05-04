Written By Wolves Team Up with Kellin Quinn for Reimagined Version of 'Help Me Through The Night'

New Zealand's highest streaming rock band, Written By Wolves, have teamed up with Sleeping with Sirens frontman, Kellin Quinn, for a reimagined version of the song, "Help Me Through The Night." Originally featured on Written By Wolves' 2019 debut album, Secrets, "Help Me Through The Night" questions the role of fate in the dark times, with Written By Wolves vocalist, Michael Murphy, explaining, "People often talk about fate in the good times but not so much when things go wrong. It is about questioning your place in the world and hoping that the struggles you are going through in life aren't 'meant to be'. However, the underlying message in this song is hope. Hope that what you are going through is not preordained and is within your control to change." Stream it exclusively today via Outburn Magazine.

"Help Me Through The Night" is the first in a series of collaborations to be released as an EP later this year as part of The Collab Project - more details coming soon.

Written By Wolves are a fresh and progressive cinematic rock band and one of the most exciting new rock acts to come from New Zealand in recent years. Renowned for their highly energetic live show, the band have already shared the stage with international heavyweights such as Machine Gun Kelly, Limp Bizkit, Pendulum, Sublime With Rome, Suicidal Tendencies, We The Kings and Four Year Strong, to name just a few. Since forming in 2014, the band has amassed over 310,000 monthly listeners and more than 36 million streams on Spotify, as well as over 100,000 subscribers and 46 millions views on YouTube.

Written By Wolves are Michael Murphy (vocals), Davie Wong (guitar), Bahador Borhani (guitar), Karl Woodhams (drums) and Oli Lyons (percussion, samples, electronic wizardry).