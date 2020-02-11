Wrekmeister Harmonies Share New Single 'Midnight to Six'

Ahead of the release of new album We Love To Look at the Carnage, Wrekmeister Harmonies have released the single "Midnight To Six". The elegiac song acts as the album's thesis, charting a restless journey beginning in the middle of the night and ending in the small hours of the morning. Guitarist/vocalist JR Robinson's brooding lyrics grapple with phantoms both real and imagined, apparitions amplified by the feverish anxiety of insomnia. Robinson's words are buoyed by multi-instrumentalist Esther Shaw's ethereal melodies, Jamie Stewart's (Xiu Xiu) subtle electronic flourishes, and a steady churn of cymbal scrapes, thuds, and twinkling glockenspiel by Thor Harris (Swans).

Wrekmeister Harmonies 2020 E.U. tour dates

While early Wrekmeister Harmonies albums were written for large ensembles and to be performed in grandiose public spaces, more recent recordings peeled back the layers of orchestral bombast to focus in on the raw emotion at their heart of their compositions. We Love to Look at the Carnage, recorded by Martin Bisi at BC Studios, represents some of their most subtle and powerful work to date. The album traverses an emotional landscape, through a metaphorical night with moments of calm between the dark storms, each piece guiding us towards dawn and its promise. It is a celebration of the beauty of endurance, the hope in stoically moving against the dark forces that invade our thoughts and lives.

Mar. 25 - Paris, FR - Espace B

Mar. 26 - Limoges, FR - Le Phare

Mar. 28 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES - Jimmy Jazz Diskoteka

Mar. 29 - Marseille, FR - Le Molotov

Mar. 30 - Langenthal, CH - Old Capital

Mar. 31 - Karlsruhe, DE - P8

Apr. 1 - Halle, DE - Fliese

Apr. 2 - Gdańsk, PL - Drizzly Grizzly

Apr. 3 - Warszawa, PL - Chmury

Apr. 4 - Kraków, PL - Alchemia

Apr. 5 - Budapest, HU - Dürer Kert

Apr. 6 - Bratislava, SK - Kulturák Klub

Apr. 7 - Prague, CZ - Punctum

Apr. 8 - Vienna, AT - Rhiz Bar Modern

Apr. 10 - Freiburg im Breisgau - Slow Club

Apr. 12 - Kortrijk, BE - The Pit's

Apr. 13 - Nijmegen, NL - Merleyn

Apr. 14 - Mechelen, BE - Kaffee-Ine

Apr. 15 - Koln, DE - MTC





