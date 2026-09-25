World Famous Pets to Release Self-Titled Debut Album, Launch Fall Tour

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World Famous Pets—the new collaborative project from Edie Brickell, Matt Chamberlain, Kaveh Rastegar and Mason Stoops—has released its self-titled debut album via Shuffle Records.

Rooted in sonic exploration and an improvisational spirit, World Famous Pets approaches music as something fluid and responsive rather than fixed or pre-determined. The project first took shape through an idea sparked by Brickell and Chamberlain, eventually evolving into a collaborative creative outlet driven by experimentation and instinct. Their self-produced debut album embodies that ethos, with songwriting contributions from every band member, reflecting the collective creativity and free-flowing collaboration at the heart of the project.

Acclaimed live performers, the band will play select headline shows in the fall, including stops at Asheville's Asheville Music Hall, Dallas' Kessler Theater, Los Angeles' The Troubadour and San Francisco's Bimbo's. Additional festival appearances include Bourbon & Beyond Festival in September and Austin City Limits Music Festival in October. Full details can be found at www.worldfamouspetsband.com.

'Matt is one of those rare people in life whose connection to you never fades,' Brickell shares, 'Years go by, and it's as if no time has passed, and you pick up where you left off. As musicians, I've witnessed the evolution of his playing in awe of his talent and skill. His experiment to bring Kaveh and Mason to play in the studio with us for 6 days turned out to be a free-flowing fountain of song after song. They are all monster players who improvise in song form, changing tones and feel as we go along. We listen to each other and roll together like a river of music, not knowing what's around the bend but tuned into the same current. We all felt it and just went with it, so fun, so astonishing and productive.'

September 25—Asheville, NC—Asheville Music Hall

September 27—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

October 6—Dallas, TX—Kessler Theater

October 8—Austin, TX—Antone's

October 9—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 12—Los Angeles, CA—The Troubadour

October 15—San Francisco, CA—Bimbo's

About Edie Brickell

After her breakthrough with New Bohemians, one solo album, and a nearly 10-year break, Steve Gadd encouraged Edie to record again. From the soulful Gaddabouts to the guitar great Charlie Sexton on to the bluegrass of Steve Martin (they also wrote the Tony-nominated Broadway musical, Bright Star) with Steep Canyon Rangers (Edie and Woody wrote 'The Test of Time' nominated for International Bluegrass song of the year) to the brass and electronic music of Heavy Make Up, she has loved playing in different sounding bands. When Edie and Matt found themselves touring together again as part of Paul Simon's Quiet Celebration tour, they realized it had been too long since they'd played music together. Matt had the idea to bring Kaveh and Mason into the studio with them for six days just to play and see what would come of it. World Famous Pets was born.

About Matt Chamberlain

Drummer, composer, and producer Matt Chamberlain has built a highly versatile career spanning rock, jazz, classical, and the avant-garde. He has recorded and toured with artists including David Bowie, Fiona Apple, Soundgarden, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Pearl Jam, Paul Simon, Tori Amos, Brandi Carlile, Frank Ocean, and Elton John, among many others. In addition to his work with artists, Chamberlain has been a frequent collaborator in film and soundtrack music, working with composers such as Hans Zimmer, Jon Brion, Marco Beltrami, and Jóhann Jóhannsson. His career spans decades of high-level session work, live performance, and recording across both popular and cinematic music worlds.

About Kaveh Rastegar

Kaveh Rastegar is a two-time Grammy-nominated bassist, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter known for his wide-ranging collaborations across genres. A founding member of the GRAMMY Award-nominated quintet Kneebody, he has toured globally with artists including John Legend and Sting, and recorded with Bruce Springsteen, Travis Scott, Beck, Ringo Starr, and Shania Twain, among many others. He has also served as musical director for Sia and is an ongoing collaborator, songwriter, and producer for Sabrina Claudio. As a songwriter and producer, he has worked with artists such as Bruno Mars, De La Soul, CeeLo Green, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Ciara. He released his debut album Light of Love in 2018, followed by projects including Better (2022) with Larry Goldings and Abe Rounds. In 2026, he released the collaborative EP Buried To Build with Berlin-based artist Dery, continuing an active career spanning performance, production, and composition.

About Mason Stoops

Mason Stoops began playing guitar at age 15, laying the foundation for a dynamic, far-reaching career in music. Over the past decade in Los Angeles, he has established himself as a defining creative force, working fluidly as a touring musician, session guitarist, and producer alongside some of the most respected artists across genres and generations. By age 27, Stoops had become Jackson Browne's guitarist, a role that marked his arrival on the global stage. He has since performed worldwide with artists including Mumford & Sons, Jackson Browne, Lizzy McAlpine, Ryan Beatty, and Marcus Mumford. As a producer, Stoops has contributed to a growing body of work with artists such as Role Model, Sydney Ross Mitchell, and Jake Minch. His reputation as a guitarist has also led to work on records with Sarah McLachlan, The War on Drugs, Sombr, Sylvan Esso, Lord Huron, and Miley Cyrus—underscoring both his versatility and his enduring presence in contemporary music.

Tracklist

1. Hadna Been For You

2. Bleeding In The Dark

3. Happened So Fast

4. Propaganda

5. Next

6. Truly

7. I Guess It's You

8. I Will Say No

9. Maybe Somehow

10. Connected

11. Real

12. Never Want To Leave You

Photo Credit: Deanie Chen



Photo Credit: Deanie Chen

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