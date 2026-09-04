Paul Simon to Release THE QUIET CELEBRATION CONCERT Live Album Oct. 9

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

'Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert,' is a nearly two-hour live album available for pre-order as a 3 LP vinyl set, 2 CD set, and across all digital music platforms and online streaming partners. The announcement comes with the immediate availability of the song 'Under African Skies,' featuring a duet with Edie Brickell, streaming now for fans to enjoy.

This live recording captures the magic of an artist who is continuously exploring and reimagining his own work, as seen in the Quiet Celebration concert film that debuted on Disney+ and Hulu. The album opens with the heralded Seven Psalms, a continuous 33 minute piece in its entirety, arranged and composed especially to be heard and seen live. The Quiet Celebration continues with new imaginings of timeless classics, deep cuts, and fan favorites.

'Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert' is a stunning and immersive experience, lush, intimate and joyful. It is also triumphant - picking up where In Restless Dreams left off, where Paul had come to terms with his hearing loss and found a new way to perform. In the accompanying film, Paul reflects on what has been a remarkable return to playing live. 'It's enabled me to play with musicians again. I really missed it. Everybody has enjoyed the experience so much, there's been a feeling of camaraderie and elation that we were playing this piece of music that we were really interested in, and that had a significant effect on me. It made for one of the most extraordinary tours I've done - maybe the most joyous.'

These performances concluded the first leg of Paul's Quiet Celebration US Tour, and press from throughout the 58 date run lauded Simon and the show as 'majestic and vulnerable' (St Louis Post Dispatch) 'a victory lap for one of the greatest songwriters of the past century.' (Rolling Stone), 'a beautiful benediction for one of America's defining songwriters...' (Los Angeles Times).

The band included Mark Stewart, Steve Gadd, Bakithi Kumalo, Andy Snitzer, Mick Rossi, Jamey Haddad, Gyan Riley, Nancy Stagnitta, Caleb Burhans and Eugene Friesen. They were recorded and engineered by Grammy winning and Emmy nominated recording engineer Biff Dawes. Artwork for the vinyl package was created by Geoff Gans, with photos from Jake Edwards. The full lyrics on Seven Psalms are included on the sleeve.

The set list and additional credits are below:

Tracklist

Seven Psalms

Graceland

Slip Slidin' Away

Homeward Bound

The Late Great Johnny Ace

St. Judy's Comet

Under African Skies

Rene & Georgette Magritte With Their Dog After the War

Rewrite

Spirit Voices

The Cool, Cool River

Me & Julio Down by the Schoolyard

Father & Daughter

50 Ways to Leave Your Lover

The Boxer

The Sound of Silence

'Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert' was mixed by Kyle Crusham. It was produced by Paul Simon and is presented by Owl Records and Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment.

The film debuted on Disney+ and Hulu on June 26, 2026. It was directed and executive produced by Emmy Award-winning director Joel Gallen, and executive produced by Matt Kramer, and edited by Bill Deronde. It is presented by Sony Music Vision in association with Legacy Recordings and A Green Juice Films production.

Photo Credit: Jake Edwards



Photo Credit: Jake Edwards

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...