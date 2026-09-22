World Famous Pets Shares Music Video for 'Propaganda'
The band will perform its debut show at Nashville's The Basement East.
World Famous Pets — the new collaborative project from Edie Brickell, Matt Chamberlain, Kaveh Rastegar and Mason Stoops — has shared the official music video, animated by Steven Mertens, for their new song, 'Propaganda.'
'First we made this music that had this deep groove, but it didn't become a song until Edie's words,' shares Rastegar. 'I'll never forget when I first heard her words to this song. For me, it's like a rallying cry to call out the lies and manipulation that protect the powerful and victimize the vulnerable. There are specific references throughout that speak to today, but it is also true on a universal scale that is timeless in how sinister it can be.'
'Propaganda' is the fourth track unveiled from the band's self-titled debut album, out this Friday, September 25 via Shuffle Records, following 'Bleeding In The Dark,' 'I Guess It's You' and 'Maybe Somehow.'
The band will play select headline shows in the fall, including stops at Nashville's The Basement East, Asheville's Asheville Music Hall, Dallas' Kessler Theater, Los Angeles' The Troubadour and San Francisco's Bimbo's. Additional festival appearances include Bourbon & Beyond Festival in September and Austin City Limits Music Festival in October. Full details can be found at www.worldfamouspetsband.com.
Rooted in sonic exploration and an improvisational spirit, World Famous Pets approaches music as something fluid and responsive rather than fixed or pre-determined. The project first took shape through an idea sparked by Brickell and Chamberlain, eventually evolving into a collaborative creative outlet driven by experimentation and instinct. Their self-produced debut album embodies that ethos, with songwriting contributions from every band member, reflecting the collective creativity and free-flowing collaboration at the heart of the project.
'Matt is one of those rare people in life whose connection to you never fades,' Brickell shares. 'Years go by, and it's as if no time has passed, and you pick up where you left off. As musicians, I've witnessed the evolution of his playing in awe of his talent and skill. His experiment to bring Kaveh and Mason to play in the studio with us for 6 days turned out to be a free-flowing fountain of song after song. They are all monster players who improvise in song form, changing tones and feel as we go along. We listen to each other and roll together like a river of music, not knowing what's around the bend but tuned into the same current. We all felt it and just went with it, so fun, so astonishing and productive.'
World Famous Pets Tour Dates
September 23—Nashville, TN—The Basement East
September 25—Asheville, NC—Asheville Music Hall
September 27—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival
October 6—Dallas, TX—Kessler Theater
October 8—Austin, TX—Antone's
October 9—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival
October 12—Los Angeles, CA—The Troubadour
October 15—San Francisco, CA—Bimbo's
Tracklist
1. Hadna Been For You
3. Happened So Fast
4. Propaganda
5. Next
6. Truly
8. I Will Say No
10. Connected
11. Real
12. Never Want To Leave You
Photo Credit: Deanie Chen
Photo Credit: Deanie Chen
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...