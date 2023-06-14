William The Conqueror Unveil New Single 'The Bruises'

The track is taken from their forthcoming album Excuse Me While I Vanish, out July 28th on Chrysalis Records.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 1 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 3 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30 Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30

William The Conqueror Unveil New Single 'The Bruises'

UK indie/rock trio William The Conqueror have unveiled today the video to their new single "The Bruises." Taken from their forthcoming album Excuse Me While I Vanish, out July 28th on Chrysalis Records, the track is the follow-up to last month's single "The Puppet and the Puppeteer."

Produced by the band in a playground of vintage gear and mixed by Barny Barnicott (Arctic Monkeys, Sam Fender, Kasabian), the ten tracks on Excuse Me While I Vanish marry earworm tunes with insistent, imperious, soaring rock shapes, punctuated by chorus hooks that are simultaneously nuanced and anthemic.

"My favorite kind of songwriting is when you have no control over what's happening," explains frontman Ruarri Joseph. "The song just arrives, finding its way through your fingers onto the fretboard, as the pen wanders the page and somehow says everything you didn't realize you needed to say. 'The Bruises' was like that. It wasn't, and then all of a sudden, it was." Bassist Naomi Holmes adds, "'The Bruises' will stay with you all day. And with a verse that catchy, you don't really need a chorus. Which is lucky."

Excuse Me While I Vanish very nearly didn’t happen. Following the imposition of lockdown restrictions, Joseph found himself cocooned at home in Cornwall, ruminating on an uncertain creative future, watching on as his wife Mandy, a valiant mental health social worker, engaged with the all-too-real dilemmas of the pandemic-riven here and now. Her example motivated Joseph to become a temporary care worker, an experience which would provide renewed focus and influence the songwriting on the new album.

“My wife was insomniac for the first six months of lockdown, which made it impossible for me to moan or grieve the fact that everything I’d been working on for the last five years had come to a standstill. It was a much-needed perspective and made me realize what a selfish undertaking William had been – navel-gazing with my head in the clouds when what people needed was boots firmly on the ground, preferably on the feet of someone like Mandy.”

William The Conqueror's fourth album finds the indie-rock trio firing on all cylinders as Joseph confronts the thin line between creativity and madness, inspired by compassion for the real-life angels of the world. Joseph's compelling semi-spoken vocals and swamp-blues-Seattle-scuzz guitars are propelled by the rhythm section of Holmes and Harry Harding (drums) as Excuse Me While I Vanish delivers an effortlessly winning blend of melody and ensemble dynamics, the most accomplished and undeniable William The Conqueror album to date.

Tour Dates:

06/20 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall*
06/21 - Berlin, DE @ Huxley's*
06/23 - Vienna, AT @ Arena*
06/25 - Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk*
06/26 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten*
06/28 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage*
07/20 - Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival
10/06 - Falmouth, UK @ Princess Pavilion
10/10 - Exeter, UK @ Cavern Club
10/11 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
10/13 - London, UK @ Lower Third
10/14 - Bedford, UK @ Esquires
10/15 - Sheffield, UK @ Yellow Arch Studios
10/17 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete's
10/18 - Newcastle, UK @ Cluny 2
10/19 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
10/22 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
 
* w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Credit: @WetheDee 




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
HAHA (Maria Taylor & Mike Bloom) Share Debut Single Only Gets Better Photo
HAHA (Maria Taylor & Mike Bloom) Share Debut Single 'Only Gets Better'

HAHA is a band born of humans, two of them - Maria Taylor (Azure Ray) and Mike Bloom (Jenny Lewis, Julian Casablancas, Richard Edwards).  It strives to celebrate the very existence of all creatures and things: the knowable, the unknowable, the in-between, the gentle, the strange, the dangerous, the otherwise..

2
Mike Peters of THE ALARM Finds Another Way to Move Forwards in Single Photo
Mike Peters of THE ALARM Finds 'Another Way' to Move 'Forwards' in Single

“Another Way” is the fourth single from Forwards, following 'Whatever,'  “Next,” and the title track, which also serves as the album opener. Forwards is being released physically on both CD and Vinyl with the LP release featuring two different record sleeves and colored vinyl configurations.

3
TWICE Kick Off READY TO BE Tour North American Leg Photo
TWICE Kick Off 'READY TO BE' Tour North American Leg

After captivating audiences across the globe with jaw-dropping, stadium size performances, K-Pop superstars TWICE kicked off their highly anticipated and most epic tour yet – 5TH WORLD TOUR ‘READY TO BE’ – in North America with a breathtaking performance at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. Check out upcoming tour dates now!

4
mau5trap Presents Day Of The deadmau5 Events for Fall 2023 Photo
mau5trap Presents Day Of The deadmau5 Events for Fall 2023

For 2023, look for him to bring his spooky spectacular to The Midway Blockparty in San Francisco October 21, Radius in Chicago October 27 & 28, Pepsi Center in Mexico City, Mexico on October 31 and its fourth turn at Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks November 3 & 4.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

HAHA (Maria Taylor & Mike Bloom) Share Debut Single 'Only Gets Better'HAHA (Maria Taylor & Mike Bloom) Share Debut Single 'Only Gets Better'
Mike Peters of THE ALARM Finds 'Another Way' to Move 'Forwards' in New SingleMike Peters of THE ALARM Finds 'Another Way' to Move 'Forwards' in New Single
TWICE Kick Off 'READY TO BE' Tour North American LegTWICE Kick Off 'READY TO BE' Tour North American Leg
mau5trap Presents Day Of The deadmau5 Events for Fall 2023mau5trap Presents Day Of The deadmau5 Events for Fall 2023

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD