Will Jay Shares EUPHORIA-Inspired New Single 'Planes Don't Fly'

Los Angeles musician Will Jay shares his first single of 2022, "Planes Don't Fly," via Repost, SoundCloud's artist services division. Inspired by the hit HBO show Euphoria, the song is about a friend of Will's that fell into the wrong crowd and took a deep dive into partying.

"This song is the first chapter of a series of stories inspired by the beautiful and crazy people I've met in Los Angeles," notes Will. "With 'Planes Don't Fly,' I wanted the lyrics to tell a story, the melodies take you on a journey and hopefully you see the story in your head. I wanted to create a musical movie for listeners, in the same vein as The Beatles and Frank Ocean."

Will Jay's music takes listeners on a journey and sees the beauty in everything. With over 50 million streams, 25 million video views and over 100k Instagram followers to-date, Will's classic pop songs with modern production have been resonating with music fans.

In 2021, leading up to "Planes Don't Fly," Will shared his singles "Was It Even Real?"; his heartfelt piano-led song "Please Don't Get Any Older" which American Songwriter noted, "With an ingenious arrangement-clad with silky strings, glistening synths and a Brian Wilson-esque bridge... the end result is something movingly beautiful"; and "Glory Days" which saw Will reminisce about his carefree youthful days and a since-lost friendship.

Listen to the new single here: