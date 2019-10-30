Wiley Reveals Music Video with Future, Nafe Smallz and Chip for 'Givenchy Bag'

Wiley's recent succession of star-studded collaborations continues with his latest offering 'Givenchy Bag' which has already garnered over 3 million streams. Featuring Atlanta's Future, Nafe Smallz and Chip, the official video sees Wiley and co serenading beautiful women across a series of locations.

Born from ideas tried and tested via his engaged instagram following, 'Givenchy Bag' is another move showing Wiley's unrivaled flair for A&R, artistic ingenuity and matchless creativity. An effortlessly smooth cut marrying R&B, trap and dancehall, 'Givenchy Bag' crosses the rugged vocals of Future with the sounds of twenty-two year old Luton rapper Nafe Smallz and the inimitable grime legend Chip.

Having sold nearly 1M copies of his singles 'My One' ft Kranium, Tory Lanez and Dappy and 'Boasty' ft. Stefflon Don, Sean Paul and Idris Elba, Wiley looks set to dominate even further with 'Givenchy Bag'.





Related Articles View More Music Stories