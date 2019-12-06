Wildstreet Release New Single 'Three Way Ride'

Wildstreet has released their official music video for their single "Three Way Ride."The single has been released to all digital platforms.

Listen below!

Wildstreet began in 2006 and released their self-titled debut album in 2009 with Retrospect Records. The band spent the next 4 years touring nonstop and performing at US festivals including: Rocklahoma (5 consecutive years), SXSW and M3 Rock Festival. Wildstreet rocked alongside Black Veil Brides, Vains of Jenna, The Bouncing Souls, The Last Vegas, Twisted Sister, Michael Monroe, Crashdiet, Diemonds, Kix, LA Guns and more. The band won the Best Buy/Ernie Ball Battle of the Bands for Rockstar Energy's Uproar Festival and opened for Avenged Sevenfold, Sevendust and Three Days Grace in Camden, NJ.

In 2011, the band released Wildstreet II..Faster..Louder! to widespread critical acclaim. They made an appearance on "The Jimmy Fallon Show" and their songs were licensed to TV shows on E!, MTV, VH1, Oxygen, TBS and in a THQ video game. Later that year, the band released the official music video for "Poison Kiss," which included a cameo by Don Jameson of "That Metal Show." Wildstreet now had the attention of rock fans worldwide. In 2012, the band released the single "Easy Does It," and it's official music video. The video went viral on YouTube. (Wildstreet has well-over 4 million views and nearly 8,000 subscribers on that platform).

After taking a 2 1/2 year break off and dodging rumors of a band breakup, Wildstreet exploded back onto the NYC scene in 2016, headlining Gramercy Theatre with new lineup. In early 2017, the band rocked NYC with Faster Pussycat and The Biters, while also heading to Rocklahoma for the 6th time.

The band began work on their single "Raise Hell" shortly after Rocklahoma. Released in December of 2017, it ushered in a new period for the band. They headlined Irving Plaza for their release party and were handpicked by Dorothy to open for her New York City tour date at The Bowery Ballroom. In February of 2018, the band released a lyric/concert video for "Raise Hell." Wildstreet spent the remainder of 2018 in the studio recording, Wildstreet III. They performed regional tour dates/festival dates. Highlights include opening for Sebastian Bach and Escape The Fate. In March, the band sold out The Knitting Factory Brooklyn and then headed out on their first tour in Europe, playing 10 shows in Belgium, The Netherlands and Germany, including Sleaze Fest 2019 in Bochum, Germany. Upon returning to NYC, Wildstreet filmed the official music video for "Tennessee Cocaine." In July, they headlined a sold out NYC show at Saint Vitus and headed out for a short West Coast tour which included stops at The Whisky-agogo and Great American Music Hall. The official music video and single for "Tennessee Cocaine" was released on all major digital and streaming platforms on August 23rd. It has 120,000 spotify streams and over 100,000 Youtube views.

Photo credit: Max Bello





