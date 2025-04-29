Wilderado to Embark on Fall Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wilderado has announced a fall headline run following their summer tour with Seattle’s The Head and The Heart and just ahead of their Red Rocks show on October 9th with The Revivalists. The fall tour will kick off on September 24th in Fayetteville, AR at JJ's Live and wrap up in Colorado Springs, CO on October 7th at The Black Sheep. In addition to these newly added fall dates, Wilderado will be playing four radio shows May 18-22 in New England.

Earlier this year, the band announced a headline run in July and confirmed a June 21st performance at Scissortail Park Festival in Oklahoma City, along with a special May 25th show at Nantucket’s Dreamland Film & Cultural Center. These dates expand an already stacked summer and fall schedule, which includes performances at Boston Calling and Bonnaroo.

Tulsa’s Wilderado – Max Rainer (lead singer, guitarist), Tyler Wimpee (guitarist, vocals), Justin Kila (drums) – continue to tour behind their latest full-length album Talker, released last fall via Bright Antenna Records. The album’s lead single “Higher Than Most,” which the band performed live on CBS Saturday Morning in January, is climbing the Alternative Radio chart, currently sitting in the Top 20.

Recorded in Norman, OK with producers James McAlister (Gracie Abrams, The National) and Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, SYML), Talker showcases Wilderado’s signature mix of expansive indie rock, soaring harmonies, and open-road Americana. Known for adventurous arrangements and razor-sharp songwriting, the album builds on the momentum of their 2021 self-titled debut album, which earned the band their late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and morning TV debut on CBS Saturday Morning.

Alongside Talker, Wilderado’s recent highlights include contributing a cover of Richard Thompson’s “Wall Of Death” to the Grammy-nominated Twisters soundtrack, with frontman Rainer making an on-screen appearance in the film. They also delivered a standout performance at Lollapalooza and released their first ever live LP, Wilderado Live, capturing fan favorites like “Surefire” and “Head Right”—both Top 10 Alternative hits.

Known for their engaging live shows, Wilderado has built a devoted following, amassing more than 200+ million streams and 3.5+ million monthly listeners. With each new tour and release, the band continues to expand their reach and deepen their connection with fans. For the most up-to-date information, visit: https://www.wilderado.co/.

CONFIRMED WILDERADO TOUR DATES

May 18 at Electric City in Buffalo, NY presented by WEDG ^

May 20 at Empire Live in Albany, NY presented by WEQX ^

May 21 at Higher Ground in Burlington, VT presented by WBTZ ^

May 22 at Newburgh Brewing Co in Newburgh, NY presented by WRRV ^

May 23 at Boston Calling (Harvard Athletic Complex) in Boston, MA

25 at Dreamland Film & Cultural Center in Nantucket, MA

June 12 at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, TN

21 at Scissortail Park Festival in Oklahoma City, OK

July 23 at Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, GA#

25 at The Windjammer in Isle of Palms, SC#

26 at The Windjammer in Isle of Palms, SC#

27 at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington, NC#

29 at 9:30 Club in Washington, DC#

July 31 at Stone Pony Summerstage in Asbury Park, NJ*

Aug. 1 at Riverfront Amphitheater in Richmond, VA*

Aug 2 at Riverfront Park in Harrisburg, PA*

Aug 3 at Stage AE – Club in Pittsburgh, PA*

Aug 5 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland, OH*

Aug 6 at Everwise Amphitheater in Indianapolis, IN*

Aug 7 at Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids, MI*

Aug 8 at The Salt Shed - Fairgrounds in Chicago, IL*

Aug 10 at The Astro Amphitheater, La Vista, NE*

Aug 13 at Ogden Amphitheater in Ogden, UT*

Aug 14 at Outlaw Field in Boise, ID*

Aug 15 at Edgefield Amphitheater in Troutdale, OR*

Sep 24 at JJ's LIVE in Fayetteville, AR#

Sep 26 at Revolution Music Room in Little Rock, AR#

Sep 27 at House of Blues Dallas in Dallas, TX#

Sep 28 at House of Blues in Houston, TX#

Sep 30 at Saturn in Birmingham, AL#

Oct 2 at Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, KY#

Oct 3 at Mighty Roots Music Festival 2025 in Stovall, MS

Oct 5 at Delmar Hall in Saint Louis, MO#

Oct 7 at Black Sheep in Colorado Springs, CO#

Oct. 9 at Red Rocks with The Revivalists in Morrison, CO

* supporting The Head and The Heart

# headline dates

^ radio show

Comments

