Wilderado Release Soaring New Single 'Head Right'

Tulsa Indie-rock trio Wilderado has released their new single "Head Right" today - available to stream on all DSPs HERE via Bright Antenna Records. A confident and boisterous slice of rock n' roll, "Head Right" builds on what the band does best - combining soaring melodies with lush three-part harmonies - and is the first new song released from their forthcoming debut album, due out later this year.

Towards the end of 2018 and all throughout 2019 we were constantly on the road. In between tours I was flying to different places, meeting producers, working on songs and trying to figure out what it was we were going to do next. Most of the time I would be alone, working with someone I'd never met and going back to hotel rooms where I would usually spin out and wonder what I was doing. The truth is I didn't know what the process of writing with other people was like and felt like I needed to do it before I could say it was something that wasn't for me, or for us. Somewhere in the spring of '19 we were all in Nashville hanging out with a guy named Angelo talking about how sometimes the best way to ruin a song, life, or anything really, is to take it too seriously. That afternoon we wrote "Head Right." It was the first time in forever we had written a song, lyrics and everything, all together. We're happy to share it with you now as it represents a turning point for us as a band, a return to the basics and the feeling of writing music while not caring about much at all. - Wilderado's Maxim Helmerich

Produced by Angelo Petraglia (Kings of Leon, Patty Griffin) and Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, LANY), "Head Right" is the first taste of new music from Wilderdo since releasing their 2020 single "Take Some Time," which saw incredible remixes from alt-J, RJD2, Emancipator, and Kyle McEvoy & Ezzy.

Formed in the California mountains in 2015, Wilderado has since accrued more than 70 MILLION streams across platforms and 3 MILLION monthly listeners. With several EPS and singles to their name, the band has built a passionate fan base through years of consistent touring with the likes of Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, Pete Yorn, Judah & the Lion, Mt. Joy, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise and main stage festival performances at Lollapalooza, BottleRock, Austin City Limits and more.

Wilderado's new single "Head Right" is out today and can be streamed HERE. Stay tuned to http://wilderado.co as the band prepare for their debut album later this year.

Photo Credit: Grant Spanier