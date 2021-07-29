Wesley Joseph Shares New Single Via 'A Month Of Sundays'

During the first few weeks of the Covid-19 lockdown, London-based producer Two Inch Punch had the idea of a collaborative project in which the artist and producer community, given their sudden slow down of pace, could have the opportunity to continue working, collaborating and making connections with fellow producers and musicians that they may already know but also hopefully connecting with those that they didn't, and that they may have admired from afar.

Two Inch Punch has now curated a new project titled A Month Of Sundays and in the spirit of the collaborative nature of the project will be releasing a series of AA-side singles over the coming months, with the full album A Month Of Sundays: Volume 1 set for release Friday, September 3rd on Transgressive Records. Further details, including a full list of the collaborators plus the tracklisting, will be revealed soon.

Proceeds from A Month Of Sundays: Volume 1 will be going to the independent charities Young Minds and Black Minds Matter. It's vitally important that we support each other at this time, and hope that this project is able to provide a small offering of relief.

Following on from the critically acclaimed debut release, that featured brand new songs from Jessie Ware & James Vincent McMorrow and The Joy, A Month Of Sundays shares it's second AA-side drop with singles from fast-rising new artists Wesley Joseph 'Can't Sleep' and MICHELLE 'Brasil' who have collectively picked up acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, The Fader, Dazed, Pigeons & Planes, NME, i-D, The Face and more.

Discussing working with Wesley and MICHELLE, Two Inch Punch offered the following.

"Wesley is one of my fav uk artists right now hands down. What I like about him is he's entirely in his own lane and not concerned about being from a scene. That's what makes him so magnetic, not trying to fit in anywhere, unapologetically himself and makes you want to get into his world - which he does so beautifully on this record.

MICHELLE are incredible. I became obsessed with their track "The Bottom". I love their setup, they remind me a lot of old throwback psychedelic groups and 70s soul led bands, but with synths.

When we started making the embryonic music for this song, it came from a very soulful, funk inspired place. I made the beat with Flan Egg & Mack Jamieson, who are two of the most soulful producers around right now. I always look out for the records they have worked on. The astonishing bass on this was played so majestically by Gabe Noel, who is at the heart of so many amazing records over the years from Kendrick Lamar to Ethan Gruska, to Brent Faiyaz. When we had this piece it felt perfect for MICHELLE and I'm so glad they added their spin on it, absolutely owned the beat & made it their own! It's one of the most important songs on this record. We are so proud of this one.

Both these two songs came together fairly quickly which is always the sign of a great record in my eyes. All the parts seemed to slot together, and they were both definitely the flagship songs that shaped the rest of the album and tone. We're so glad they are coming out together, to truly paint the picture of the record."

A Month Of Sundays: Volume 1 is available to pre-order on limited edition vinyl and CD, alongside donations to Young Minds and Black Minds Matter, here.

Photo Credit: Alex Kurunis