Waxahatchee Announces Full Album Livestream Series
Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) released her critically acclaimed album Saint Cloud in March via Merge Records. In the wake of her postponed spring tour, Waxahatchee has announced a series of livestreams that will take her through her entire discography. A full schedule and rundown is below. Tickets $15 per show and $50 for the entire series.
Katie had this to say about the shows:
I'm announcing a run of five livestreams where I play all five of my albums in their entirety. This idea was born as a way to help support my band and crew through this time where we've had to cancel and move shows, thus causing a huge financial burden. I'm also donating a portion of the ticket sales to indie promoters around the country who have been so warm and hospitable to me over the years but are now facing a huge strain on their business.
I've wanted to go back into my catalog and play some of the deep cuts for a while, and this seems like a perfect way for me to do it. Join us every Monday in June.
xoxo katie
Livestream Schedule:
06/01 - American Weekend
06/08 - Cerulean Salt
06/15 - Ivy Tripp
06/22 - Out In The Storm
06/29 - Saint Cloud
